Where can I get the COVID-19 vaccination in Butte-Silver Bow?
The next clinic for the general public at the Butte Civic Center will be announced and posted when the information is available. It can also be found at https://www.co.silverbow.mt.us/2167/COVID-19

Preregistration is required by calling 497-5008. Leave a message for a call back. Walk-ins will not be vaccinated. Registered participants are given a specific time slot for their vaccination to help control infection at the clinic site.

Both the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna models are being given at the clinics. If you receive the Pfizer vaccine, you receive your second shot three weeks later. If you receive Moderna, you receive the booster four weeks later.

The only vaccination clinics for the general public are being conducted weekly (based on availability) at the Butte Civic Center by Butte-Silver Bow’s Unified Health Command – St. James Healthcare, the Butte-Silver Bow Health Department, Southwest Montana Community Health Center, and the North American Indian Alliance. The Unified Health Command orders vaccine from the state on behalf of the county to conduct these clinics. St. James is holding aside a small portion of inventory to vaccinate their cancer patients, and the Community Health Center is doing likewise to vaccinate their highly at-risk patients. The command is hopeful that as more vaccination is produced nationally, vaccinations will be available at pharmacies and primary care offices.

The North American Indian Alliance offers clinics on Fridays for native populations.

Phase 1B vaccinations

Butte-Silver Bow is currently in Phase 1B of the county’s Vaccine Distribution Plan (Phase 1A focused on healthcare workers and residents/staff at long-term care and assisted living facilities).

The Jan. 27 clinic at the Butte Civic Center was scaled back from last week’s volumes due to relatively low vaccine availability. The clinic focused on those 80+ who missed the previous week’s clinics, and those 79-78. The clinic was originally going to be held for those 75 and older but the vaccine shortage prompted the focus on those missed 80+ and those 79 and 78.

Phase 1B Tier 2 — All persons aged 75+

To be announced

Phase 1B Tier 3 — All persons aged 70+

To be announced

Phase 1B Tier 4 — All persons aged 16-69 with high-risk medical conditions

To be announced

