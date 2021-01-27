Where can I get the COVID-19 vaccination in Butte-Silver Bow?

The next clinic for the general public at the Butte Civic Center will be announced and posted when the information is available. It can also be found at https://www.co.silverbow.mt.us/2167/COVID-19

Preregistration is required by calling 497-5008. Leave a message for a call back. Walk-ins will not be vaccinated. Registered participants are given a specific time slot for their vaccination to help control infection at the clinic site.

Both the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna models are being given at the clinics. If you receive the Pfizer vaccine, you receive your second shot three weeks later. If you receive Moderna, you receive the booster four weeks later.