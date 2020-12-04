When the pandemic leaves people homeless, the Butte Rescue Mission answers

“I was scared to death,” said Brigance. “I’ve never been homeless in my life.”

At the shelter, they call her “Tennessee.”

Having suffered so severely from the virus already, Brigance finally found a place that is safe from it. As safe as anywhere can be, anyway.

In most settings where people are grouped together, COVID-19 has found a way inside. Some area schools, hospitals, and especially nursing homes have experienced outbreaks causing staff shortages, shutdowns, mass quarantines, and even deaths.

The Mission is so far a story of great success. With careful management, the Mission has been able to stay on top of its goal to feed, clothe and house those in need, without a single positive COVID-19 case identified among its residents. Brayton and Syd Erickson, the new executive directors of the Mission, have taken great measures to keep it that way.

Surfaces are sanitized three times a day, residents keep to only their roommates, temperatures are taken upon entry, and anyone experiencing symptoms is tested and isolated until results come back.

For those not living at the facility, they provide to-go meals at a walk-up window, just like the Knights of Columbus does in Uptown.