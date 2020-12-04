When the pandemic leaves people homeless, the Butte Rescue Mission answers

The pandemic has left people homeless in Butte, and some of them weren’t even from Butte to begin with. Wherever they come from, the Butte Rescue Mission provides them a safe place to get back on track.
Susan Brigance, 56, had a job ever since she was 18, mostly driving trucks. This past spring, the pandemic shut down business in Gallatin, Tennessee, where she’s from, and where she spent her life. She found herself unemployed for the first time, and went to work at an automotive factory in July as soon as things re-opened.
Then, in September, a COVID-19 outbreak at the factory landed her and 15 other workers in the hospital. When Brigance finally left the hospital on Oct. 29, she was in terrible debt.
When a friend could no longer afford to put her up, Brigance left Tennessee behind for greener pastures. She aimed for Seattle, simply because it was the farthest possible place from her troubles.
But her troubles weren’t over.
“Miss Tennessee here found the ice,” she said.
Brigance literally crashed in Butte.
She had her car repaired, enough to get it to the Flying J in Rocker, and slept in her car for two weeks before a Montana highway patrolman told her about the Butte Rescue Mission. When the Mission’s operations manager, Misty Johnston, checked her into the long-term residence, Brigance didn’t have a cent to her name.
“I was scared to death,” said Brigance. “I’ve never been homeless in my life.”
At the shelter, they call her “Tennessee.”
Having suffered so severely from the virus already, Brigance finally found a place that is safe from it. As safe as anywhere can be, anyway.
In most settings where people are grouped together, COVID-19 has found a way inside. Some area schools, hospitals, and especially nursing homes have experienced outbreaks causing staff shortages, shutdowns, mass quarantines, and even deaths.
The Mission is so far a story of great success. With careful management, the Mission has been able to stay on top of its goal to feed, clothe and house those in need, without a single positive COVID-19 case identified among its residents. Brayton and Syd Erickson, the new executive directors of the Mission, have taken great measures to keep it that way.
Surfaces are sanitized three times a day, residents keep to only their roommates, temperatures are taken upon entry, and anyone experiencing symptoms is tested and isolated until results come back.
For those not living at the facility, they provide to-go meals at a walk-up window, just like the Knights of Columbus does in Uptown.
“If somebody here were to contract that, it would be pretty easy for it to spread really quickly through the rest of the guests. So we've tried to basically separate everybody as much as humanly possible,” Brayton Erickson said.
Keeping the virus at bay is just one measure of success. The pandemic has caused a major influx in people facing housing shortages. Both the Mission’s 3-month restorative residence with its zero-tolerance drug and alcohol policy and 40 beds, and the emergency shelter, with 16 beds, have been pushed to near capacity.
Local churches have stepped in to offer overflow housing, and local non-profit Action Inc. provides motel vouchers if there isn’t space, or if someone needs to be quarantined. Volunteers are willing, but even groups of volunteers pose a safety risk, and have to be discouraged.
Working closely with the homeless population, Erickson has had a close-up view of the socioeconomic impacts of the pandemic. He finds it alarming.
Though people who find themselves in her situation often at least have some family connection to the Butte area, Brigance isn’t the only one stranded as a result of the pandemic.
“There's a lot of people who are struggling with different businesses shutting down and jobs going away, not being able to make their monthly rent,” Erickson said, adding that some guests have come from higher population areas. “Maybe there's a reputation that Montana is safer.”
Erickson even reported having a guest who escaped from a care home because it felt unsafe.
Some usual causes of homelessness have worsened, Erickson said. Without safe access to social support groups, relapse into substance abuse is more common, and those with mental health issues sometimes have increased difficulty accessing treatment and medication in pandemic times.
“And then it’s just a downward spiral,” Erickson said. “It a vicious cycle.”
Active substance use prohibits guests from staying at the long-term residence, but they are still able to stay at the emergency shelter if they don’t pose a danger to others.
For Brigance, the drug-testing policy at the long-term facility was a relief. She had known homeless shelters by a dangerous reputation before, and careful safety protocol has been one of few pleasant surprises since the pandemic turned her life upside down.
To keep things humane in an inhumane time, the facility has done the little things to make some days special. On Thanksgiving, the Mission served 75 guests meals to go.
The Mission’s economic challenges have increased with demand. At the same time, fundraising events had to be canceled for safety. The community has stepped up, and collaboration with other agencies was essential.
“It’s still a whirlwind. Trying to figure out how to manage it is having to improvise, adapt and overcome every day. It's been pretty challenging,” Erickson said. “We've had to get creative and reach out to our donors, connect with them to get our story out, and raise money to keep the doors open.”
The Butte Food Bank, Western Montana Mental Health, the Salvation Army, volunteers, and donations from the community helped the Mission overcome the odds.
Of special note is a newly forged cooperation with local non-profit Action Inc., an organization that helps those in transitional housing find permanent homes, and assists those unable to pay rent or utilities.
The partnership is a dream come true for both sides. It is also a new development, as the Mission didn’t work closely with Action Inc. before the Ericksons took over.
Together, they overcame a barrier that’s too common in social services.
“We're a faith-based organization, and they're not, but that's no concern of mine,” Erickson said. “We serve people.”
In fact, they serve the same people. Since joining the Continuum of Care Coalition, Mission guests are entered into the same database that Action Inc. and other local agencies use to serve the homeless. Action Inc. CEO Margie Seccomb is beyond happy to work with the Mission.
“You’re like a conveyor belt. All of us are under that conveyor belt, helping it move along, and helping people get to that ultimate goal,” she said, the goal being stable housing. ”It’s crucial. And so we're absolutely thrilled to have the Rescue Mission on board.”
The pandemic has also greatly affected Action Inc.’s end of the process. The organization’s case managers are having a harder time than ever finding rental housing, and the need for rental assistance and utilities is skyrocketing in the pandemic economy. Before, the organization was receiving three or four applications for utility assistance per week. Now they receive 20 to 25 per week from people unable to pay their utility bills.
But the pandemic has also increased funding. Grants from the federal Cares Act and the governor have increased the agency’s funding astronomically.
Some of the funding expires soon, so Action Inc. is investing wisely in programs and staff that will last. The plight of the homeless is ever increasing, and Seccomb’s worst fear going forward is an outbreak within the homeless community.
The partnership works because Action Inc. and the Mission have the same over-arching goal.
“We don't want anybody to be staying outside in Montana in the winter,” Seccomb said.
Less than three weeks ago, Brigance was practically there — stuck in her car at the Flying J, homeless for the first time in her life.
Now she’s putting all her effort into finding a job, and the Mission is trying to help. She’s provided three meals a day, and resources to apply for additional assistance. She’s sent in applications to everywhere from Safeway to Thriftway. She can no longer drive a truck because she has cataracts.
Brigance worked every day of her life she was able. She said that because she’s only 56, she cannot apply for senior benefits or benefits based on having dependents. When she was still in Tennessee, she was awarded a whopping $16 per month when she applied for food stamps, and her family didn’t have the money to help much.
Her phone was smashed in the wreck, and the Salvation Army provided her a Walmart gift card. Now she has a smart phone for the first time in her life. A willing participant in the chores required to stay at the Mission, she shoveled snow for the first time in her life, too.
In the small farm town she grew up in, there was no algebra, geometry or computer lab, so her work options are further limited now.
If homelessness is the result of a broken system, then Brigance is proof.
But the Mission does what it can to fix it by providing life’s basic necessities while those like Brigance work towards the next step. In the short time she has lived at the Mission, one of her roommates already found permanent housing and moved out. Brigance is willing and hopeful, and glad to be in good hands, but it isn’t easy to be stranded.
“I’m afraid, because I don’t know anybody here,” she said. “I have to count on me.”
Still, she’s found Butte friendly like the town she grew up in, and she plans to stay.
“I lost everything,” she said. “This is as good a place as any to restart my life.”
