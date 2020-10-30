What's Happening?

Feel like trying your hand at navigating a corn maze or bale maze? Then head to the Beaverhead Maze and Pumpkin Patch near Dillon. COVID-19 restrictions and precautions, such as sanitizing stations, complete with sanitizing wipes and hand sanitizer, will be in place. The hours are noon to 8 p.m, as well as by appointment. It is located at 3975 MT Hwy 41, Dillon. For more details, call 406-579-7955.

GHOST TOURS

Ghost tours and paranormal investigation will be offered 10 p.m. to 3 a.m. at the Ravalli County Museum, 205 Bedford St., in Hamilton. People will have the opportunity to spend the night in the museum — in the dark — gathering haunting evidence as part of a paranormal investigation. No one under the age of 14 allowed. This can be a frightening event and is not suitable for children. Anyone under 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. All guests must sign an accident waiver and release of liability form. There are only 10 tickets available for each night. Tickets can be purchased online at https://ravallimuseum.org/product-category/tickets/. For details, call Sarah at 406-363-5225.