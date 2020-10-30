What's Happening?

Saturday, Oct. 31
CANDY FOR KIDS
The Centerville and Walkerville Fire Departments will be distributing bags of candy to kids in Centerville and Walkerville starting at 6 p.m. When people hear the siren or air horn, come outside to receive your bag of candy from the firefighters on the trucks. Firefighters will be wearing face masks. If they miss you, contact Mike Doto, 406-491-9308, Centerville; or Tom Bolton, 406-490-1640, Walkerville. For more details, contact the library at 406-723-3361.
FALL FESTIVAL
Hands on Learning Childcare 2 will host a fall harvest festival fundraiser at 1 p.m. at 3104 Busch St., behind the Arby’s parking lot. There will be plenty of Halloween fun for kids, including face painting, a jumperoo, hay rides, prizes and more. For more details, contact 406-498-2507.
CUTLER ‘CREEPSHOW’
“The Cutler Creepshow” is back for its ninth annual haunted adventure at the Cutler Bros. Theatre in Deer Lodge. Tours run 7 p.m. to midnight. Tours are around 20 minutes long and run every half an hour on a first-come first-serve basis. Reservations are accepted by calling 406-846-4096. For more details, go to cutlerbros.com.
CORN MAZE
Feel like trying your hand at navigating a corn maze or bale maze? Then head to the Beaverhead Maze and Pumpkin Patch near Dillon. COVID-19 restrictions and precautions, such as sanitizing stations, complete with sanitizing wipes and hand sanitizer, will be in place. The hours are noon to 8 p.m, as well as by appointment. It is located at 3975 MT Hwy 41, Dillon. For more details, call 406-579-7955.
GHOST TOURS
Ghost tours and paranormal investigation will be offered 10 p.m. to 3 a.m. at the Ravalli County Museum, 205 Bedford St., in Hamilton. People will have the opportunity to spend the night in the museum — in the dark — gathering haunting evidence as part of a paranormal investigation. No one under the age of 14 allowed. This can be a frightening event and is not suitable for children. Anyone under 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. All guests must sign an accident waiver and release of liability form. There are only 10 tickets available for each night. Tickets can be purchased online at https://ravallimuseum.org/product-category/tickets/. For details, call Sarah at 406-363-5225.
HALLOWEEN PARTY
Dillon will hold a community Halloween party from 2 to 6 p.m. The Parade of Costumes will begin at 2 p.m. at Jaycee Park. The route will be up Idaho St. to Helena St., then left to Montana St., then left to end at the Depot parking area. Masks will be required, people are encouraged to social distance and the parade route will be one-way, in order to keep everyone safe.
CLUBS AND MEETINGS
The Butte Public Library will host a family movie matinee at 2 p.m. in the children’s library. There will be popcorn and this event is free.
