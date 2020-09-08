What's Happening?

Wednesday, Sept. 9
DUCK DERBY
The Rotary Club of Butte is holding a fundraiser to help the Butte community at 6 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 9, at Ridge Waters in Stodden Park. Ducks will race down the lazy river for three cash prizes. First place prize is $500, second place is $300 and third place is $200. Ducks can be purchased for a donation of $25 each or five ducks for $100. Ducks can also be purchased on the day of the derby after 4 p.m. at Ridge Waters, at Stodden Park. Duck owners need not be present to win. Proceeds will benefit Friends of Stodden Park Sponsored Swimmer Program and Rotary Club of Butte projects including Montana Tech scholarships, Maud S Canyon Trails, dictionaries for third graders, support of high school Interact and Montana Tech Rotaract Clubs, Strive program and Rotary Youth Leadership Award campers. Help Rotary help the Butte Community.
CLUBS AND MEETINGS
The Butte Sunrise Kiwanis Club meets at 7 a.m. at Perkins Restaurant. Guest speaker will be Dave Palmer, Butte Silver Bow County Chief Executive.
The United Veterans Council is meeting at 7 p.m. at the American Legion Hall, located at 3205 Wynne Ave.
