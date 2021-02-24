What's Happening?

Thursday, Feb. 25
CYBERSECURITY SERIES
Headwaters RC&D will host a cybersecurity series focused on small business from 9 to 10:30 a.m. via Zoom. Kirby Plessas, cyber investigator and open source intelligence expert, will give a presentation titled, “TECH TALK: Cybersecurity for the Innocent”. There is no cost due to funding from the CARES Act.
CLUBS AND MEETINGS
The Rotary Club of Butte will meet at noon by Zoom. This gathering replaces the noon meeting at the Butte Country Club. For more details, leave a message at 406-782-9783.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!