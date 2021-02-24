What's Happening?

 Skip to main content
Thursday, Feb. 25

CYBERSECURITY SERIES

Headwaters RC&D will host a cybersecurity series focused on small business from 9 to 10:30 a.m. via Zoom. Kirby Plessas, cyber investigator and open source intelligence expert, will give a presentation titled, “TECH TALK: Cybersecurity for the Innocent”. There is no cost due to funding from the CARES Act.

CLUBS AND MEETINGS 

The Rotary Club of Butte will meet at noon by Zoom. This gathering replaces the noon meeting at the Butte Country Club. For more details, leave a message at 406-782-9783.

