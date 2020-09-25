 Skip to main content
What's Happening? Volunteer cleanup at Thompson Park; movie matinee at library
What's Happening? Volunteer cleanup at Thompson Park; movie matinee at library

Saturday, Sept. 26

PARK CLEANUP

Volunteers are needed to help with trail cleanup and maintenance work in Butte's Thompson Park in conjunction with National Public Lands Day and a follow up on Sunday, Sep. 27. The socially distanced event starts at 10 a.m., and volunteers will meet at Lower Eagles Nest Picnic Area, along Highway 2 at the second entrance to the park, where a potluck barbecue will conclude the day. Volunteers should bring gloves and be prepared to walk. For details, call Janet Axelson at 406-533-8541 or Jocelyn Dodge at 406-498-0566.

CLUBS AND MEETINGS 

  • The Butte Public Library will host a family movie matinee at 2 p.m. in the children’s library. There will be popcorn and this event is free.
