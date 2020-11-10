 Skip to main content
What's Happening? Veterans Day Race; walkers welcome at Civic Center
Wednesday, Nov. 11

VETERANS RACE

The 83rd running of the Veterans Race will take place as scheduled, though it will be a little different than usual because of the coronavirus pandemic. The race will begin at 11:11 a.m.  It will start and finish at the American Legion Hall on the corner of Wynne and McKinley avenues, just west of the Longfellow Fields. The race is approved by the Butte-Silver Bow Health Department and will be limited to the first 50 runners. There will be no race-day registration. Masks will be required at the starting line, though runners can take them off once the starting cannon goes off.

WALKERS WELCOME

Walkers are welcome in the hallways of the Butte Civic Center from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Walkers are required to follow all rules related to COVID-19, which includes wearing a mask and maintain proper social distancing between others. For more details, call 406-497-6400. 

CLUBS AND MEETINGS 

The Butte Sunrise Kiwanis Club meets at 7 a.m. at Perkins Restaurant. Guest speakers will be Jackie Vetter, artistic director, and Elizabeth Crase, education director for the Orphan Girl Theatre.

The Xi Iota Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi will meet at 7 p.m via Zoom.

