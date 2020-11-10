What's Happening? Veterans Day Race; walkers welcome at Civic Center

Wednesday, Nov. 11

VETERANS RACE

The 83rd running of the Veterans Race will take place as scheduled, though it will be a little different than usual because of the coronavirus pandemic. The race will begin at 11:11 a.m. It will start and finish at the American Legion Hall on the corner of Wynne and McKinley avenues, just west of the Longfellow Fields. The race is approved by the Butte-Silver Bow Health Department and will be limited to the first 50 runners. There will be no race-day registration. Masks will be required at the starting line, though runners can take them off once the starting cannon goes off.