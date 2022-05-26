What's happening? Things to do Thursday in and around Butte

Thursday, May 26

CPR SALVAGE SALE

Butte Citizens for Preservation and Revitalization will hold its monthly salvage sale from 4 to 6 p.m. in the alley behind 20 W. Broadway (the Piccadilly Museum). Materials available include historic tin ceiling panels, doors and windows in various sizes, vintage bathroom fixtures, wood trim, newel posts, porch columns, and much more.

WHITE GLOVE TOUR

World Museum of Mining, 155 Museum Way, is hosting a white glove tour at 4 p.m. The tour will take guests into select exhibits to learn bit of history, like how to safely handle a few artifacts, and learn about preservation and storage. After the tour guests will have the opportunity to explore the museum until 6:30 or come back the next day.

CLUBS AND MEETINGS

Anaconda P.E.O. Chapter T will meet at 6 p.m. at Longfellow Finnegan's, 107 Oak St. Anaconda.

Veterans of Foreign Wars will meet at 7 p.m. the Marine Corps Legion Building, at 525 Garden Ave.

The Butte Mahjongg group will meet and play at 1 p.m. at the Butte Country Club. For details, please call 406-491-4777.

Computer Club is from 4 to 5 p.m. in the Teen Zone, on the second floor, in the library.

The Butte Public Library offers after-school clubs from 4 to 5 p.m. in the teen zone at the Library weekdays for teens and tweens. Snacks and materials are provided. For details call the Library at 406-723-3361.

Big Butte Mile High Cribbers sponsor ACC sanctioned cribbage at 6:30 p.m. at the East Side Athletic Club. For details, call Phil at 406-533-9633 or Joe at 406-560-1718.

Line dancing classes with Colleen Klobucar are from 7 to 9 p.m. at the YMCA. Members can dance for free. The cost is $5 for non-members. For details, call Colleen at 406-490-6935 or 406-782-1266.

A memoir writing group meets 1 to 3 p.m. at Butte-Silver Bow Public Library. People don’t need to be good writers, just bring stories. For details, contact the library at 406-723-3361.

The Rotary Club of Butte meets at noon at the Butte Country Club. For details, please leave a message at 406-782-9783.

The Copper City Bridge Club meets at 1 p.m. in the former Hawthorne School on White Way. For details call 406-494-5151.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0