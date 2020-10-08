What's Happening? Mental health conference; virtual powwow; clubs and meetings

Friday, Oct. 9

HEALTH PANEL

Details and insights on how to be an effective mental health advocate is the focus of “SPEAK UP”, a statewide panel of Montana experts from noon to 2 p.m. on a ZOOM conference call https://zoom.us/j/99201976688). It is open to the public and hosted by the Beaverhead County Mental Health Local Advisory Council. The ZOOM link is also available on the Beaverhead County home page, https://beaverheadcounty.org/.