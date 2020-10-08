What's Happening? Mental health conference; virtual powwow; clubs and meetings

Friday, Oct. 9
HEALTH PANEL
Details and insights on how to be an effective mental health advocate is the focus of “SPEAK UP”, a statewide panel of Montana experts from noon to 2 p.m. on a ZOOM conference call https://zoom.us/j/99201976688). It is open to the public and hosted by the Beaverhead County Mental Health Local Advisory Council. The ZOOM link is also available on the Beaverhead County home page, https://beaverheadcounty.org/.
VIRTUAL POW WOW
The Montana Democrats Native Vote Program is hosting a Native Vote Virtual Pow Wow. People can also register to be a dancer at the following link, http://bit.ly/NVPPWDancerReg.
CLUBS AND MEETINGS
Books and Babies starts at 11 a.m. and Story Time follows at 11:15 in the Butte Public Library's children's room. Details: 406-723-3361.
Retired Mine Workers will have a luncheon at 12:30 p.m. at the Butte Country Club. A meeting will follow.
