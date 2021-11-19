What's Happening?

Saturday, Nov. 20

FARMERS MARKET

There will be a winter Farmers Market from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Butte Plaza Mall, 3100 Harrison Ave. Vendors include Sugar Beet Row, Heggelund Ranch Meats, The Pie Lady and more.

FALL BAZAAR

The Butte Saddle Club is hosting a fall bazaar from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Butte Vigilante Rodeo Grounds, 6354 Albany Ave. There will be plenty of vendors at this event offering crafts and thrift items. It costs $20 per table for vendors. There are still spots available. For more details, call 406-498-2831.

COAT DONATIONS

If you would like to help fellow Montanans stay warm this winter, drop off your gently used coats at Bob Ward’s, 1925 Dewey Blvd. Bob Ward’s will reward your generosity with a coupon to use in store. They will be collecting donations until Friday, Dec. 17. For more details, contact Chase Taylor, at 406-728-3220 or email ctaylor@bobwards.com.

SCIENCE MINE

The Science Mine, 36 E. Granite St., will be open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. to show how to build the highest flyer. Investigate aerodynamics in the STEAM-Powered Kids project area. Enjoy new exhibits — the telephone switch — and good old favorites including Tesla coils, stream tables, laser mazes, and more. For more details, call 406-992-4208 or go to https://www.facebook.com/sciencemineorg.

ART RECEPTION

Tendoy Fine Art Gallery in Dillon will be hosting a reception from 2 to 5 p.m. highlighting an invitational show of works by photographer Kim Giannone of Polaris. Giannone’s exceptional black and white photographs chronicle ranch life in Beaverhead County and speak eloquently to her insight into the reality of ranching as she knows it from helping with chores, landscaping, cleaning and sometimes cooking on several ranches in the Big Hole, Centennial, Grasshopper and Horse Prairie Valleys.

NOVEMBER DANCE

Butte Big Band, featuring vocalist Ainsley Sevier, will perform at the November Dance from 8 p.m. to midnight at the Elks Lodge, 206 W. Galena St. All of the proceeds will be donated to the Butte Elks Lodge 240. Tickets cost $10 at the door and $8 in advance. Tickets are available for purchase at Headframe Spirits and Second Edition Book Store. COVID verification is not required for entry but they will be offering free rubber wristbands for those who present proof of vaccination for dancers. Masks are strongly recommended and appreciated. For table reservations, call 406-490-7433.

CHRISTMAS BAZAAR

The Winter Bazaar will be held at 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Butte Civic Center, 1340 Harrison Ave. There will be over 70 booths all under one roof to start your holiday shopping. Admission is free.

