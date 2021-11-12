What's Happening?

Friday, Nov. 12

TOYS FOR TOTS

There will be a Toys for Tots fundraiser from 5 to 11 p.m. at the Butte Elks Lodge, 206 W. Galena St. Dinner will be provided and Ken Rich will be performing live. This is a great opportunity to drop off a new unwrapped toy. For more details, call 406-782-3278.

'A MIDSUMMER NIGHT’S DREAM'

"A Midsummer Night’s Dream" runs at 7 p.m. on the Orphan Girl Theatre stage, 316 W. Park St. Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for kids under the age of 10. For ticketing and more details, call 406-782-5657 or go to www.orphangirl.org. OGCT’s performance of "A Midsummer Night’s Dream" is fully masked, and they are also asking the audience to wear masks to the theatre. If you are sick, do not go to the theatre. Orphan Girl Children's Theatre is happy to offer refunds, or exchanges for any performance during our season (based on availability).

COAT DONATIONS

If you would like to help fellow Montanans stay warm this winter, drop off your gently used coats at Bob Ward’s, 1925 Dewey Blvd. Bob Ward’s will reward your generosity with a coupon to use in store. They will be collecting donations until Friday, Dec. 17. For more details, contact Chase Taylor, at 406-728-3220 or email ctaylor@bobwards.com.

DESPERATE ELECTRIC PERFORMS

Desperate Electric and Gilda House will perform at 8 p.m. at The Covellite Theatre, 215 W. Broadway St. This show is for ages 21 and older. For more details on the show or tickets, call 406-533-9050.

CLUBS AND MEETINGS

Science Club is from 4 to 5 p.m. in the Teen Zone, on the second floor, in the library.

Books and Babies starts at 11 a.m. and Story Time follows at 11:15 in the Butte Public Library's children's room. Details: 406-723-3361.

