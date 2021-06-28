 Skip to main content
What's Happening?
What's Happening?

Tuesday, June 29

ALLEY RALLY

Alley Rally will be open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. in the lot off of Shields Avenue, just below the Belmont Senior Center, where people can dispose of garbage, debris and yard waste. There will also be a recycling container for metals.

CLUBS AND MEETINGS 

Lego Build is from 4 to 5 p.m. at the Butte Public Library's Teen Zone.

Loosely Knit Club meets from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Butte Public Library to knit, crochet, or craft together in a welcoming and supportive environment. The group welcomes new members and drop-ins. For more details, call the library at 406-723-3361.

