What's Happening?

Sunday, Nov. 21

CHRISTMAS BAZAAR

The Winter Bazaar will be held at 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Butte Civic Center, 1340 Harrison Ave. There will be over 70 booths all under one roof to start your holiday shopping. Admission is free.

COAT DONATIONS

If you would like to help fellow Montanans stay warm this winter, drop off your gently used coats at Bob Ward’s, 1925 Dewey Blvd. Bob Ward’s will reward your generosity with a coupon to use in store. They will be collecting donations until Friday, Dec. 17. For more details, contact Chase Taylor, at 406-728-3220 or email ctaylor@bobwards.com.