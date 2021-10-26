What's Happening?

Wednesday, Oct. 27

CULTURAL PRESENTATION

Montana Technological University will host the “engagement specialist,” Reverend Dr. Jamie Washington for two days of rich presentations and dialogue. Dr. Washington’s visit will be highlighted by a presentation to the campus and community. The interactive keynote titled, Building Capacity for Cultural Change, will take place at 6 p.m. in the library auditorium on the Montana Tech campus. This event is free and the community is welcome to join in-person or via Zoom using the following link https://us06web.zoom.us/j/82183650977. Face coverings are strongly recommended for those attending in-person. For more details about Dr. Washington, visit https://washingtonconsultinggroup.net/.