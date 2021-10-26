What's Happening?

Wednesday, Oct. 27
CULTURAL PRESENTATION
Montana Technological University will host the “engagement specialist,” Reverend Dr. Jamie Washington for two days of rich presentations and dialogue. Dr. Washington’s visit will be highlighted by a presentation to the campus and community. The interactive keynote titled, Building Capacity for Cultural Change, will take place at 6 p.m. in the library auditorium on the Montana Tech campus. This event is free and the community is welcome to join in-person or via Zoom using the following link https://us06web.zoom.us/j/82183650977. Face coverings are strongly recommended for those attending in-person. For more details about Dr. Washington, visit https://washingtonconsultinggroup.net/.
‘HIDDEN DANGERS’
Nationally recognized internet and social media expert, Deputy Sheriff Dave Gomez, is the featured speaker sponsored by a variety of youth focused groups including the Dillon Elementary School District Project Aware, Be the Change 406 Coalition, and the Beaverhead Mental Health Local Council. Gomez’s presentation is at 7 p.m. at the Frontier Event Center, in Dillon. His message Wednesday includes extensive cautions to parents and guardians on the need to monitor their children's media usage. The presentation is free and open to the public.
HAUNTED HOUSE
The Selfie Studio is hosting a haunted house at 113 East Park St, in Anaconda. There is a $50 cash prize for best costume. Entry is $10 for adults and $5 for kids.
LECTURE SERIES
Montana Tech’s Public Lecture Series will host Dr. David Hart from Wisconsin Geological and Natural History Survey and the University of Wisconsin - Extension at 4 p.m. via Zoom. His presentation is titled, “Using the Arduino Micro-Controller to Build Custom Instrumentation for Groundwater Applications.” The Zoom only presentation can be accessed at https://us06web.zoom.us/j/4064964180.
TRIVIA NIGHT
Butte-Silver Bow Public Library Foundation and the Elks Club will hold Trivia Night at 6:30 p.m. at 206 W. Galena St. Cost is $5 for individuals and $10 for teams (up to 4). Prizes will be awarded to top scorers. Food and beverages are available for purchase from The Elks. For details, contact the library at 406-723-3361.
CLUBS AND MEETINGS
Wii games are played from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Butte Public Library's Teen Zone.
The Xi Iota Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi will meet at 7 p.m. at the home of Diane Chuprinski.
Fine Line Dancers beginner line dance classes are at 6 p.m. at the Knights of Columbus Hall, 224 W. Park St. The cost is $5 per class. For more details, call 406-498-3903.
Line dancing classes with Colleen Klobucar are from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. at the YMCA. Members can dance for free. The cost is $5 for non-members. For more details, call Colleen at 406-490-6935 or 406-782-1266.
The Butte Sunrise Kiwanis Club meets at 7 a.m. at Perkins Restaurant. Guest speaker will be the Forest Service Butte District Ranger for the Beaverhead Deer Lodge National Forest, Tim Lahey.