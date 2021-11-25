What's Happening?

Friday, Nov. 26

ONLINE AUCTION

The Orphan Girl Children’s Theatre is holding an online auction through noon on Tuesday, Nov. 30. This auction will help the theater continue to provide arts education to the children of Butte. There are plenty of items that can be picked up from local donors just in time for the holiday season. To access the silent auction, go to https://www.biddingowl.com/Auction/home.cfm?auctionID=29003.

ANACONDA STROLL

The Anaconda Christmas Light Parade will be at 5:30 p.m. Line up behind Court House begins at 5 p.m. The Christmas Stroll and tree lighting will be at 6 p.m.

COAT DONATIONS

If you would like to help fellow Montanans stay warm this winter, drop off your gently used coats at Bob Ward’s, 1925 Dewey Blvd. Bob Ward’s will reward your generosity with a coupon to use in store. They will be collecting donations until Friday, Dec. 17. For more details, contact Chase Taylor, at 406-728-3220 or email ctaylor@bobwards.com.

ABBA PERFORMANCE

Nxt Gen Entertainment presents Abba live at 7:30 p.m. at the Washoe Theater, 305 Main St. This will be on the same night as the Anaconda Christmas Stroll. Pre-sale tickets cost $20 and $25 for tickets at the door. For more details, call 406-563-6161.

ARCHIVES CLOSED

The Butte-Silver Bow Public Archives, 17 W. Quartz St., will be closed for annual building maintenance and cleaning and will reopen Monday, Nov. 29. The Archives normal hours of operation are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. For more details, call 406-782-3280.

CLUBS AND MEETINGS

Science Club is from 4 to 5 p.m. in the Teen Zone, on the second floor, in the library.

Books and Babies starts at 11 a.m. and Story Time follows at 11:15 in the Butte Public Library's children's room. Details: 406-723-3361.

