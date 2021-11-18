What's Happening?

Friday, Nov. 19

THANKSGIVING CELEBRATION

The Butte Native Wellness Center, 55 E. Galena St., is hosting a Thanksgiving celebration at 4 p.m. There will be drinks and refreshments, storytelling and games for the young ones. For more details, call 406-782-0641 or email rbarton@buttenwc.org.

TECH DAYS

Montana Technological University will host Tech Days from 9 to 3 p.m. at the campus. Tech Days are a one-of-a-kind, hands-on college visit experience for prospective students. Students are invited to the main university campus in historic uptown Butte to experience a day of interactive laboratory breakout sessions, campus tours, and a chance to explore academic areas of interest. Prospective students can sign up at https://iam.mtech.edu/techdaydigital/inquiryform. For more details or questions, contact the admissions office at admissions@mtech.edu or 406-496-4791.

COAT DONATIONS

If you would like to help fellow Montanans stay warm this winter, drop off your gently used coats at Bob Ward’s, 1925 Dewey Blvd. Bob Ward’s will reward your generosity with a coupon to use in store. They will be collecting donations until Friday, Dec. 17. For more details, contact Chase Taylor, at 406-728-3220 or email ctaylor@bobwards.com.

BUTTE CVB

The Butte Convention & Visitors Bureau will be meeting at noon in the large conference room at the Butte Chamber of Commerce, 1000 George St. For a Zoom link or more details, contact Maria Pochervina at mariap@buttecvb.com.

CLUBS AND MEETINGS

Science Club is from 4 to 5 p.m. in the Teen Zone, on the second floor, in the library.

Books and Babies starts at 11 a.m. and Story Time follows at 11:15 in the Butte Public Library's children's room. Details: 406-723-3361.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0