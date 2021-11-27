What's Happening?

Sunday, Nov. 28

COAT DONATIONS

If you would like to help fellow Montanans stay warm this winter, drop off your gently used coats at Bob Ward’s, 1925 Dewey Blvd. Bob Ward’s will reward your generosity with a coupon to use in store. They will be collecting donations until Friday, Dec. 17. For more details, contact Chase Taylor, at 406-728-3220 or email ctaylor@bobwards.com.

HOLIDAY PHOTOS

Murdoch’s Ranch and Home Supply, 3939 Harrison Ave., is offering free holiday photos from 1 to 4 p.m. Pets are welcome. The event benefits a local non-profit, so optional donations will be accepted. The holiday photos will be available for download Dec. 3-25 in their online gallery. For more details, go to https://www.murdochs.com/christmas-photos/.

ONLINE AUCTION

The Orphan Girl Children’s Theatre is holding an online auction through noon Tuesday, Nov. 30. This auction will help the theater continue to provide arts education to the children of Butte. There are plenty of items that can be picked up from local donors just in time for the holiday season. To access the silent auction, go to https://www.biddingowl.com/Auction/home.cfm?auctionID=29003.

