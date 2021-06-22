What's Happening?

Wednesday, June 23

PLAYWRITING CAMP

Orphan Girl Children's Theatre is hosting a digital playwriting boot camp via group Zoom sessions. Participants can choose between a 10 a.m. or 4 p.m. class. Participants must be able to read and write. Groups will be formed based on participant age and experience level. Adults and participants from out of town are welcome to register. To register or for any questions, email elizabethcrase@orphangirl.org.

ALLEY RALLY

Alley Rally will be open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. in the lot off of Shields Avenue, just below the Belmont Senior Center, where people can dispose of garbage, debris and yard waste. There will also be a recycling container for metals.

CONFLICT MANAGEMENT

