What's Happening?

Wednesday, June 23
PLAYWRITING CAMP
Orphan Girl Children's Theatre is hosting a digital playwriting boot camp via group Zoom sessions. Participants can choose between a 10 a.m. or 4 p.m. class. Participants must be able to read and write. Groups will be formed based on participant age and experience level. Adults and participants from out of town are welcome to register. To register or for any questions, email elizabethcrase@orphangirl.org.
ALLEY RALLY
Alley Rally will be open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. in the lot off of Shields Avenue, just below the Belmont Senior Center, where people can dispose of garbage, debris and yard waste. There will also be a recycling container for metals.
CONFLICT MANAGEMENT
Headwaters RC&D is offering a one-day multi-session led by Mike O'Rourke about the sources of conflict in relationships of all kinds from 9 a.m. to noon in the second floor conference room, in the Thornton Building, 65 E. Broadway St. For more details about registering or about the content covered, contact Butte SBDC Business Advisor Taylor Lovell at tlovell@headwatersrcd.org. Register at bit.ly/hwconflictmgmt. A Zoom link will be sent out prior to the event.
HISTORY DAYS
Dillon History Days in downtown Dillon starts at 10 a.m. and centers around history and heritage. Tours of historic buildings and houses will be conducted throughout the area. Living history demonstrations will be developed based on railroad, agriculture, mining, logging, and more. Attendees are encouraged to dress in vintage clothing.
PEOPLE’S MARKET
The Harrison Ave. People's Market will be held 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. in the lot between Universal Athletics and Silver Bow Pizza, 3528 Harrison Ave. All local artists, food trucks, flea market vendors and small businesses are welcome. For more details, call Big Sky Property Management at 406-497-6960.
CLUBS AND MEETINGS
Wii games are played from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Butte Public Library's Teen Zone.
The Butte Sunrise Kiwanis Club meets at 7 a.m. at Perkins Restaurant. Guest speaker will be Dane Wagner, owner and general manager of the Mining City Tommyknockers Baseball Club.