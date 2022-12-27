What's happening Wednesday?

Wednesday, Dec. 28

BROWN BAG LUNCH

Logan Dudding will discuss “Finding Your Claim: An Amateur Approach to History Research and Reporting” at a noon Brown Bag Lunch talk at the Butte Public Archives, 17 W. Quartz St. Dudding started researching the mining claims that lay beneath his home on Butte’s west side and uncovered more than he expected. Guests may bring a sack lunch. The archives will provide coffee and water. For details, call Kim at 406-782-3280.

CLUBS AND MEETINGS

Walk-in flu shots for veterans are available from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Butte Veterans Clinic, 5 Three Bears Drive.

The Butte-Silver Bow Health Department is offering walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinic for children aged 6 months to 11 years from 2:30 to 5 p.m. The clinic is available for primary series and bivalent boosters with either Pfizer or Moderna. For details, call the Health Dept. at 406-497-5020.

The Butte Garden Club meets at 7 p.m. in the upstairs auditorium at the Butte-Silver Bow Public Archives, 17 W. Quartz St. An elevator is available to anyone. The archives doors automatically lock at 7:15 p.m. Parking is available on the west side of the building.

The Butte Public Library offers Spanish Level I classes from 4 to 5 p.m. Taught by a native Spanish speaker, these classes offer conversational skills for those wanting to communicate. For details, call the library at 406-723-3361.

The Butte Public Library offers after-school gaming club from 4 to 5 p.m. in the teen zone at the library for teens and tweens. Snacks and materials are provided. For details, call the library at 406-723-3361.

The Butte Threshold Singers practice at 5 p.m. in Clark Chateau Ballroom. Use the side door on Washington St. For details, call Sabina at 406-533-0020.

The Living Word Prayer Group meets at 7 p.m. at Holy Spirit Parish, 4400 Continental Drive. All are welcome.

Line dancing classes for beginners and advanced with Colleen Klobucar are from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. at the YMCA. Members can dance for free. The cost is $5 for non-members. For details, call Colleen at 406-490-6935 or 406-782-1266.

Open line dancing is from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. above the Scandia Bar, 537 S. Main St. For details, call 415-601-9436.

The Butte Chess Club meets from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Butte Public Library, 226 W. Broadway St. All ages and abilities are welcome. The library has several chess boards or you can bring your own. For details, call the library at 723-3361.

The Butte Sunrise Kiwanis meets at 7 a.m. Wednesdays at Perkins Restaurant. Guest speaker will be Montana Tech Men's Head Basketball Coach, Adam Hiatt.

The Butte Public Library partners with The Elks Lodge for trivia night at 6:30 p.m. Food and drink is available for purchase from the Elks. Cost is $5 for individuals and $10 for teams. For details, call the library at 406-723-3361.

Fine Line Dancers beginner line dance classes are at 6:30 p.m. at the Knights of Columbus Hall, 224 W. Park St. The cost is $5 per class. For details, call 406-498-3903.