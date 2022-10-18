What's happening Wednesday? Veterans dinner, trivia and more

Wednesday, Oct. 19

VETERANS DINNER

The American Legion Post #1 and the Auxiliary will serve a monthly dinner at 6 p.m. at the Legion hall, 3201 Wynne Ave. On the menu will be Swedish Meatballs, mashed potatoes, gravy, vegetables, rolls, salads and desserts. The cost is $8. The hall opens at 5:30 p.m.

TRIVIA AT 51 BELOW

Trivia night teams of 2 to 6 at 51 Below Speakeasy, 53 W. Park Street below Miner’s Hotel at 6:30 p.m. For details, call 209-624-6880.

SUICIDE PREVENTION TRAINING

Suicide prevention training will be offered 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Mill Building, Room 201, on the Montana Tech campus. Discussion is open to Tech students, faculty, and the public at no cost. For details, call Tara at 406-541-8472.

CLUBS AND MEETINGS

Walk-in flu shots are available from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the VA clinic in Butte.

Butte Citizens for Preservation and Revitalization holds its monthly salvage sale from 4 to 6 p.m. in the rear basement of 20 W. Broadway (the Piccadilly Museum). Access is from the alley. Salvage involves keeping reusable building materials from the landfill. All items are donated by building owners who are remodeling, or from older properties that are slated for demolition. These historic materials are available at very reasonable prices, and the proceeds help fund Butte CPR’s many projects.

Butte Elks Lodge, 206 W. Galena, offers bingo at 6:30 p.m. Doors open at 3 p.m. Food and drinks available for purchase. Must be 18 to attend. For details, call 406-490-2864.

The Butte Public Library offers Spanish Level I classes from 4 to 5 p.m. Taught by a native Spanish speaker, these classes offer conversational skills for those wanting to communicate. For details, call the library at 406-723-3361.

The Butte Public Library offers after-school gaming club from 4 to 5 p.m. in the teen zone at the library for teens and tweens. Snacks and materials are provided. For details, call the library at 406-723-3361.

The Butte Threshold Singers practice at 5 p.m. in Clark Chateau Ballroom. Use the side door on Washington St. Must be masked and vaccinated. For details, call Sabina at 406-533-0020.

The Living Word Prayer Group meets at 7 p.m. at Holy Spirit Parish, 4400 Continental Drive. All are welcome.

Line dancing classes for beginners and advanced with Colleen Klobucar are from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. at the YMCA. Members can dance for free. The cost is $5 for non-members. For details, call Colleen at 406-490-6935 or 406-782-1266.

Open line dancing is from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. above the Scandia Bar, 537 S. Main St. For details, call 415-601-9436.

The Butte Chess Club meets from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Butte Public Library, 226 W. Broadway St. All ages and abilities are welcome. The library has several chess boards or you can bring your own. For details, call the library at 723-3361.

The Butte Sunrise Kiwanis meets at 7 a.m. at Perkins Restaurant. Guest speaker will be Laci Ridder, Executive Director for Big Brothers, Big Sisters of Butte-Silver Bow.

Adult ukulele jam sessions are offered from 6 to 7 p.m. in the ballroom at the Clark Chateau, 321 W. Broadway St.Some ukuleles are provided; other accompanying instruments are welcome. There is a suggested donation of $5 to help support the program. For details, contact Cari Coe, program director at ccoe@bsb.mt.gov or 406-565-5600.

Fine Line Dancers beginner line dance classes are at 6 p.m. at the Knights of Columbus Hall, 224 W. Park St. The cost is $5 per class. For details, call 406-498-3903.