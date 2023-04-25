Wednesday

True crime in Butte

Clark Grant will be the Brown Bag speaker at noon Wednesday at the Butte Archives, 17 W. Quartz St. Grant will share true crime stories as revealed in the city’s rival newspapers, and how these newspapers are used to research people, places and events in Butte’s history. His talk will cover crimes in Butte and Walkerville from roughly 1890 to the 1970s, looking at unsolved murders, such as Ellen Brooks, solved murders, including the Drozda bombing, and other crimes like “obscene letters sent through the mail.”

Battle of the Brains

The Butte Elks Lodge, 206 W. Galena St., hosts Battle of the Brains which kicks off with team check-in and a pizza social at 5:30 p.m. Teams need to have registered by April 14, but spectator tickets are available for $20 in advance at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/battle-of-the-brains-tickets-555696863277. Tickets can also be purchased for $25 at the door. Admission includes unlimited pizza, one drink ticket, door prizes, silent auction, raffle, 50/50, and friendly competition where teams of up to four individuals will battle it out for the grand prize of $500 cash. All proceeds benefit the Science Mine. Call 406-559-7279 for more info.

CLUBS AND MEETINGS

The Butte Garden Club will meet at 7 p.m. at the Butte-Silver Bow Archives, 17 W. Quartz. The featured speaker will be Dr. Robert Pal who will address "Tackling Invasive Plants in Butte, Montana." Also, the native flower wax-leaved penstemon, Penstemon nitidus, will be shown with free seeds passed out. This is a perennial spring blooming plant with electric blue flowers that blooms for one month.

Imagine Butte Resource Center, 68 W. Park St., offers afternoon arts from 1:30 to 3 p.m. Cost is $10 and scholarships are available. For more details or to sign up, contact eliz@historicweaving.com or call 406-640-1651.

Butte Sunrise Kiwanis Club meets at 7 a.m. at Perkins Restaurant. Guest speaker will be John Emeigh from KXLF TV in Butte.

Butte Kiwanis meets at noon at Perkins Restaurant. For details, call 406-782-9060.

Walk-in flu shots for veterans are available from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Butte Veterans Clinic, 5 Three Bears Drive.

Butte-Silver Bow Health Department is offering walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinic for children ages 6 months to 11 years from 2:30 to 5 p.m. The clinic is available for primary series and bivalent boosters with either Pfizer or Moderna. For details, call the Health Department at 406-497-5020.

Butte Public Library offers an after-school gaming club from 4 to 5 p.m. in its teen zone for teens and tweens. Snacks and materials are provided. For details, call 406-723-3361.

Butte Threshold Singers practice at 5 p.m. in Clark Chateau Ballroom. Use the side door on Washington Street. For details, call Sabina at 406-533-0020.

Living Word Prayer Group meets at 7 p.m. at Holy Spirit Parish, 4400 Continental Drive. All are welcome.

Line dancing classes for beginners and advanced with Colleen Klobucar are from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. at the YMCA. Members can dance for free. The cost is $5 for non-members. For details, call Colleen at 406-490-6935 or 406-782-1266.

Open line dancing is from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. above the Scandia Bar, 537 S. Main St. For details, call 415-601-9436.

Butte Chess Club meets from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Butte Public Library, 226 W. Broadway St. All ages and abilities are welcome. The library has several chess boards or you can bring your own. For details, call 406-723-3361.

Adult ukulele jam sessions are offered from 5 to 6 p.m. in the ballroom at the Clark Chateau, 321 W. Broadway St. Some ukuleles are provided; other accompanying instruments are welcome. There is a suggested donation of $5 to help support the program. For details, contact Cari Coe, program director, at ccoe@bsb.mt.gov or 406-565-5600.

Fine Line Dancers beginner line dance classes are at 6:30 p.m. at the Knights of Columbus Hall, 224 W. Park St. The cost is $5 per class. For details, call 406-498-3903.