What's happening Wednesday? Pediatric vaccines, Tree of Remembrance and more

Wednesday, Dec. 7

PEDIATRIC VACCINES

The Butte-Silver Bow Health Department is offering a walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinic for children aged 6 months to 11 years from 2:30 to 5 p.m. The clinic is available for primary series and bivalent boosters with either Pfizer or Moderna. For details, call the Health Department at 406-497-5020.

TREE OF REMEMBRANCE

Senior Solutions and Axelson Funeral & Cremation Service invite all Butte residents to help celebrate, commemorate, and remember deceased family members’ lives at 5:30 p.m. at the Butte Country Club. The event will feature a candle-lighting service, an ornament hanging, and a roll call to commemorate the deceased. Light refreshments and ornaments will be provided, along with music by the Threshold Choir.

BUTTE KIWANIS CLUB SOCIAL

Butte Kiwanis Club will have a social at 6 p.m. at the Highland Golf Course Club House, 3150 S. Utah Ave. Members and guests will be able to use the golf simulator from 6 to 8 p.m. There will be no noon meeting. For details, call 406-497-6578.

ARTISTS RECEPTION

A reception for Anaconda artists Rochi Estes and Cheryl Eamon will be held 5 to 7 p.m. at Copper Village Museum and Art Center, 401 E. Commercial Ave.

AFTER HOURS BOOK CLUB

Butte Public Library-sponsored After Hour Book Club will meet at 6 p.m. at MacKenzie River Pizza to discuss Elin Hilbrand's "28 Summers." Copies are available for check out at the library. For details, call 406-723-3361.

XI IOTA CHAPTER MEETS

The Xi Iota Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi will meet at 7 p.m in the home of Lyn Stordahl. For details, call 406-490-8546.

CLASS OF ‘61 LUNCH

Butte High School Class of ‘61 will meet for lunch at 11:30 a.m. at Christina’s Cocina, 2201 Silver Bow Blvd. Bring a $25 exchange gift. For details, call 406-782-7145.

CLUBS AND MEETINGS

Walk-in flu shots for veterans are available from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Butte Veterans Clinic, 5 Three Bears Drive.

The Butte Public Library offers Spanish Level I classes from 4 to 5 p.m. Taught by a native Spanish speaker, these classes offer conversational skills for those wanting to communicate. For details, call the library at 406-723-3361.

The Butte Public Library offers after-school gaming club from 4 to 5 p.m. in the teen zone at the library for teens and tweens. Snacks and materials are provided. For details, call the library at 406-723-3361.

The Butte Threshold Singers practice at 5 p.m. in Clark Chateau Ballroom. Use the side door on Washington St. Must be masked and vaccinated. For details, call Sabina at 406-533-0020.

The Living Word Prayer Group meets at 7 p.m. at Holy Spirit Parish, 4400 Continental Drive. All are welcome.

Line dancing classes for beginners and advanced with Colleen Klobucar are from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. at the YMCA. Members can dance for free. The cost is $5 for non-members. For details, call Colleen at 406-490-6935 or 406-782-1266.

Open line dancing is from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. above the Scandia Bar, 537 S. Main St. For details, call 415-601-9436.

The Butte Chess Club meets from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Butte Public Library, 226 W. Broadway St. All ages and abilities are welcome. The library has several chess boards or you can bring your own. For details, call the library at 723-3361.

The Butte Sunrise Kiwanis meets at 7 a.m. at Perkins Restaurant. Guest speaker will be Butte Toys for Tots Coordinator Mike Lawson.

Adult ukulele jam sessions are offered from 6 to 7 p.m. in the ballroom at the Clark Chateau, 321 W. Broadway St. Some ukuleles are provided; other accompanying instruments are welcome. There is a suggested donation of $5 to help support the program. For details, contact Cari Coe, program director at ccoe@bsb.mt.gov or 406-565-5600.

Fine Line Dancers beginner line dance classes are at 6:30 p.m. at the Knights of Columbus Hall, 224 W. Park St. The cost is $5 per class. For details, call 406-498-3903.