What's happening Wednesday? Garden club, trivia and more

Wednesday, Oct. 26

GARDEN CLUB MEETS

The Butte Garden Club will meet at 7 p.m. in the upstairs conference room at the Butte Public Archives, 17 W. Quartz St. Kris Mengon will show images of her garden and share her knowledge. A short business meeting is planned to begin discussion on changing the organization of the club and recognizing exemplary gardens in Butte. For details, contact Norm DeNeal at denealnorman@gmail.com or call at 723-6656.

TRIVIA AT 51 BELOW

Trivia night teams of 2 to 6 is at 6:30 p.m. at 51 Below Speakeasy, 53 W. Park St. below Miner’s Hotel For details, call 209-624-6880.

BROWN BAG LUNCH

Clark Grant will discuss the history of the Black Rock Mine at a noon Brown Bag Lunch talk at the Butte Public Archives, 17 W. Quartz St. Guests may bring a sack lunch. The archives will provide coffee and water. For details, call Kim at 406-782-3280.

CLUBS AND MEETINGS

Walk-in flu shots are available for veterans from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the VA clinic in Butte.

The Butte Public Library offers Spanish Level I classes from 4 to 5 p.m. Taught by a native Spanish speaker, these classes offer conversational skills for those wanting to communicate. For details, call the library at 406-723-3361.

The Butte Public Library offers after-school gaming club from 4 to 5 p.m. in the teen zone at the library for teens and tweens. Snacks and materials are provided. For details, call the library at 406-723-3361.

The Butte Threshold Singers practice at 5 p.m. in Clark Chateau Ballroom. Use the side door on Washington St. Must be masked and vaccinated. For details, call Sabina at 406-533-0020.

The Living Word Prayer Group meets at 7 p.m. at Holy Spirit Parish, 4400 Continental Drive. All are welcome.

Line dancing classes for beginners and advanced with Colleen Klobucar are from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. at the YMCA. Members can dance for free. The cost is $5 for non-members. For details, call Colleen at 406-490-6935 or 406-782-1266.

Open line dancing is from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. above the Scandia Bar, 537 S. Main St. For details, call 415-601-9436.

The Butte Chess Club meets from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Butte Public Library, 226 W. Broadway St. All ages and abilities are welcome. The library has several chess boards or you can bring your own. For details, call the library at 723-3361.

The Butte Sunrise Kiwanis meets at 7 a.m. at Perkins Restaurant. Guest speaker will be Nancy Woodruff to talk about the app, "The Story of Butte."

The Butte Public Library partners with The Elks Lodge for trivia night at 6:30 p.m. Food and drink is available for purchase from the Elks. Cost is $5 for individuals and $10 for teams. For details, call the library at 406-723-3361.

Fine Line Dancers beginner line dance classes for beginners are at 6:30 p.m. at the Knights of Columbus Hall, 224 W. Park St. The cost is $5 per class. For details, call 406-498-3903.