What's happening Wednesday? Flu shots, Spamilton and more

Wednesday, Oct. 12

FLU SHOTS FOR VETS

A drive-thru flu shot clinic for veterans will be held in Butte from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Veterans Clinic, 40 Three Bears Drive. Walk-in flu shots are available from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

HARVEST OF HOPE BANQUET

The Butte Rescue Mission’s Harvest of Hope annual banquet fundraiser will be held at 6 p.m. in the Maroon Activities Center, 550 E. Mercury St. The event features fellowship, music, dancing, testimonials, dinner a silent and live auction and guest speaker Bob Dalton of Sackcloth & Ashes.

'SPAMILTON' AT MOTHER LODE

“Spamilton: An American Parody’’ will take the stage at 7:30 p.m. at the Mother Lode Theatre as part of the Mother Lode series. For tickets, visit buttearts.org or call 723-3602.

TRIVIA AT 51 BELOW

Trivia night teams of 2 to 6 at 6:30 p.m. at 51 Below Speakeasy, 53 W. Park St. For details, call 209-624-6880.

BROWN BAG LUNCH

Doug Ammons will discuss, “Butte history told in timelapse” at a noon Brown Bag Lunch talk at the Butte Public Archives, 17 W. Quartz St. Guests may bring a sack lunch. The archives will provide coffee and water. For details, call Kim at 406-782-3280.

VIRTUAL BOARD MEETING

Big Sky Passenger Rail Authority Virtual Board will meet from 2 to 3:30 p.m. See agenda and information for joining the meeting at: https://www.bigskyrail.org/meetings

CLUBS AND MEETINGS

The Butte Public Library offers Spanish Level I classes from 4 to 5 p.m. Taught by a native Spanish speaker, these classes offer conversational skills for those wanting to communicate. For details, call the library at 406-723-3361.

United Veterans Council meets at 7 p.m. at the American Legion Hall, 3205 Wynne Ave.

The Butte Public Library offers after-school gaming club from 4 to 5 p.m. in the teen zone at the library for teens and tweens. Snacks and materials are provided. For details, call the library at 406-723-3361.

The Butte Threshold Singers practice at 5 p.m. in Clark Chateau Ballroom. Use the side door on Washington St. Must be masked and vaccinated. For details, call Sabina at 406-533-0020.

The Living Word Prayer Group meets at 7 p.m. at Holy Spirit Parish, 4400 Continental Drive. All are welcome.

Line dancing classes for beginners and advanced with Colleen Klobucar are from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. at the YMCA. Members can dance for free. The cost is $5 for non-members. For details, call Colleen at 406-490-6935 or 406-782-1266.

Open line dancing is from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. above the Scandia Bar, 537 S. Main St. For details, call 415-601-9436.

The Butte Chess Club meets from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Butte Public Library, 226 W. Broadway St. All ages and abilities are welcome. The library has several chess boards or you can bring your own. For details, call the library at 723-3361.

The Butte Sunrise Kiwanis meets at 7 a.m. Wednesdays at Perkins Restaurant.

The Butte Public Library partners with The Elks Lodge for trivia night at 6:30 p.m. Food and drink is available for purchase from the Elks. Cost is $5 for individuals and $10 for teams. For details, call the library at 406-723-3361.

Fine Line Dancers beginner line dance classes are at 6 p.m. Wednesdays at the Knights of Columbus Hall, 224 W. Park St. The cost is $5 per class. For details, call 406-498-3903.