What's happening Wednesday? Finding your claim, book club discussion and more

Wednesday, Sept. 7

FINDING YOUR CLAIM

World Museum of Mining Board president, Logan Dudding, will present “Finding Your Claim: An amateur guide to local history research and reporting’’ at 6 p.m. at museum, 155 Museum Way. Guests may bring a sack lunch and the museum will provide coffee. For details, call 406-723-7211.

BOOK CLUB DISCUSSION

After Hours Book Club will discuss “Daughter of Fortune,’’ by Isabel Allende at 6 p.m. at MacKenzie River Pizza, 3450 Monroe Ave. Copies are available from check out from Butte Public Library.

ISRAEL CULTURAL TOUR

B'nai Israel Cultural Center will have a public tour from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at the Israel Synagogue, 327 W. Galena. Visits to the center are free, but donations are welcome. For details, call 406-782-3280.

CLASS OF ‘61 LUNCH

The Butte High School class of ‘61 will meet for lunch 11:30 a.m. at Christina’s Cocina, 2201 Silver Bow Blvd.

CLUBS AND MEETINGS

The Butte Public Library offers Spanish Level I classes from 4 to 5 p.m. Taught by a native Spanish speaker, these classes offer conversational skills for those wanting to communicate. For details, call the library at 406-723-3361.

United Veterans Council meets at 7:30 p.m. at the American Legion Hall, 3205 Wynne Ave.

The Butte Public Library offers after-school gaming club from 4 to 5 p.m. in the teen zone at the library for teens and tweens. Snacks and materials are provided. For details, call the library at 406-723-3361.

The Butte Threshold Singers practice at 5 p.m. in Clark Chateau Ballroom. Use the side door on Washington St. Must be masked and vaccinated. For details, call Sabina at 406-533-0020.

The Living Word Prayer Group meets at 7 p.m. at Holy Spirit Parish, 4400 Continental Drive. All are welcome.

Open line dancing is from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. above the Scandia Bar, 537 S. Main St. For details, call 415-601-9436.

The Butte Chess Club meets from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Butte Public Library, 226 W. Broadway St. All ages and abilities are welcome. The library has several chess boards or you can bring your own. For details, call the library at 723-3361.

The Butte Sunrise Kiwanis meets at 7 a.m. at Perkins Restaurant.

Adult ukulele jam sessions are offered from 6 to 7 p.m. in the ballroom at the Clark Chateau, 321 W. Broadway St. on the first and third Wednesday. Some ukuleles are provided; other accompanying instruments are welcome. There is a suggested donation of $5 to help support the program. For details, contact Cari Coe, program director at ccoe@bsb.mt.gov or 406-565-5600.