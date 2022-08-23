What's happening Wednesday? Bluegrass concert; Lunch in the Park; cultural tour

Wednesday, Aug. 24

BLUEGRASS CONCERT

The Mother Lode Theatre, 316 W. Park St., presents The Special Consensus, a bluegrass band, at 8 p.m. For details, call 406-723-3602 or visit buttearts.org.

BROWN BAG LUNCH

Micah Chang and Ayme Swartz, representing the Homestake Archaeological Field School, will present their findings of an archaeological survey on Homestake Pass at a Brown Bag Lunch at noon at the Butte-Silver Bow Archives, 17 W. Quartz St. Guests may bring a sack lunch and the archives will provide coffee and water. For details, call 782-3280.

LUNCH IN THE PARK

Lunch in the Park will be held starts at 11 a.m. at Emma Park, 98 W. Silver St. Food vendors will be at the park with music by High Ore Road.

ISRAEL CULTURAL TOUR

B'nai Israel Cultural Center will offer a public tour from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at the synagogue, 327 W. Galena. Visits to the center are free, but donations are welcome. For details, call 406-782-3280.

CLUBS AND MEETINGS

The Butte Public Library offers afternoon a gaming club from 4 to 5 p.m. in the teen zone at the Library for teens and tweens. Snacks and materials are provided. For details, call the Library at 406-723-3361.

The Butte Threshold Singers practice at 5 p.m. in Clark Chateau Ballroom. Use the side door on Washington St. Must be masked and vaccinated. For details, call Sabina at 406-533-0020.

The Living Word Prayer Group meets at 7 p.m. at Holy Spirit Parish, 4400 Continental Drive. All are welcome.

Open line dancing is from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. above the Scandia Bar, 537 S. Main St. For details, call 415-601-9436.

The Butte Chess Club meets from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Butte Public Library at 226 W. Broadway St. All ages and abilities are welcome. The library has several chess boards or you can bring your own. For details, call the library at 723-3361.

The Butte Sunrise Kiwanis meets at 7 a.m. at Perkins Restaurant.

The Butte Public Library partners with The Elks Lodge for trivia night at 6:30. Food and drink is available for purchase from the Elks. Cost is $4 for individuals and $10 for teams. For details, call the library at 406-723-3361.