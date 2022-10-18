What's happening Tuesday?

Tuesday, Oct. 18

UPTOWN TOASTERS TOASTMASTER MEET

The Uptown Toasters Toastmaster Club will meet at the Archives from noon until 1:00 pm. At the Oct. 3 meeting, Debbie Sorensen was Toastmaster and spoke about hot air balloons. Tonette Hollingsworth was Best Speaker. Jacob Norberg was Best Evaluator and Dan Matteucci was best Table Topics speaker. Guests and individuals interested in Toastmasters are always welcome. For details, call 406-490-4045.

CLUBS AND MEETING

Country 2-Step dance lessons will be held at 6 p.m. at The Butte Elks Lodge, 206 W. Galena. There will be a beginner class from 7:15 to 8:30 p.m. A donation of $5 is suggested and will go directly to the Butte Elks Lodge for maintenance and upkeep of the building. For details, call Dave Sabado at 717-917-8509.

The Imagine Butte Resource Center in the Phoenix Building, 68 W. Park St. offers open print studio hours at 5 p.m. Participants can learn about printmaking, how to use the studio space and develop their own projects. A suggested donation is $10 to print if you are using the equipment to complete a project.

The Butte Public Library offers after-school Lego build from 4 to 5 p.m. in the teen zone at the library. Snacks and materials are provided. For details, call the library at 406-723-3361.

Butte-Silver Bow Public Library offers Tech Tips from 11 a.m. to noon at the Belmont Senior Center, 615 E. Mercury St. For details, call the library at 406-723-3361.

The Loosely Knit Club meets from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Butte Public Library to knit, crochet, or craft together. The group welcomes new members and drop-ins. For details, call the library at 406-723-3361.