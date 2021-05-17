 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
What's happening Tuesday? Vaccine clinic ages 12 and up; Alley Rally kicks off; Butte CPR meeting; county Republican Central Committee meeting
0 comments
top story

What's happening Tuesday? Vaccine clinic ages 12 and up; Alley Rally kicks off; Butte CPR meeting; county Republican Central Committee meeting

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Tuesday, May 18

VACCINE CLINIC

A COVID-19  vaccination clinic at the Butte Civic Center is open to everyone ages 12 and up. The clinic will be held 2 to 7 p.m. to accommodate children and parents at after-school times. Registration may occur at https://butteciviccenter.com or by calling the Health Department’s call center at 406-497-5008. Walk-ins at the clinic are also welcomed. Those ages 17 and under must be accompanied by an adult or legal guardian.  

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

ALLEY RALLY

Alley Rally will be held 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. in the open lot off of Shields Avenue, just below the Belmont Senior Center. There will be a recycling container for metal that will be emptied by H&H Trading. McGree Trucking will remove and replace filled containers.

CLUBS AND MEETINGS 

  • Butte CPR will hold its monthly board meeting at 7 p.m. via a teleconferencing platform. Email CPR at info@buttecpr.org for link.
  • Butte Silver Bow Republican Central Committee monthly meeting is at 6:30 p.m. at the Metals Sports Bar & Grill, 8 W. Park St. For more details, call Mary at 406-479-4729.
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Israel hits Hamas-run Religious Affairs Ministry

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+14
Devastating Butte fires a common occurrence
Local

Devastating Butte fires a common occurrence

The fire that destroyed the historic M&M Cigar Store on May 7 reminded us all that we’ve been down this road before — many, many times. With the number of major fires Butte has sustained since its infancy, it’s truly a miracle the town has remained standing.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News