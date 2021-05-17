What's happening Tuesday? Vaccine clinic ages 12 and up; Alley Rally kicks off; Butte CPR meeting; county Republican Central Committee meeting

Tuesday, May 18

VACCINE CLINIC

A COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the Butte Civic Center is open to everyone ages 12 and up. The clinic will be held 2 to 7 p.m. to accommodate children and parents at after-school times. Registration may occur at https://butteciviccenter.com or by calling the Health Department’s call center at 406-497-5008. Walk-ins at the clinic are also welcomed. Those ages 17 and under must be accompanied by an adult or legal guardian.