What's happening Tuesday? Vaccine clinic ages 12 and up; Alley Rally kicks off; Butte CPR meeting; county Republican Central Committee meeting

Tuesday, May 18
VACCINE CLINIC
A COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the Butte Civic Center is open to everyone ages 12 and up. The clinic will be held 2 to 7 p.m. to accommodate children and parents at after-school times. Registration may occur at https://butteciviccenter.com or by calling the Health Department’s call center at 406-497-5008. Walk-ins at the clinic are also welcomed. Those ages 17 and under must be accompanied by an adult or legal guardian.
ALLEY RALLY
Alley Rally will be held 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. in the open lot off of Shields Avenue, just below the Belmont Senior Center. There will be a recycling container for metal that will be emptied by H&H Trading. McGree Trucking will remove and replace filled containers.
CLUBS AND MEETINGS
- Butte CPR will hold its monthly board meeting at 7 p.m. via a teleconferencing platform. Email CPR at info@buttecpr.org for link.
- Butte Silver Bow Republican Central Committee monthly meeting is at 6:30 p.m. at the Metals Sports Bar & Grill, 8 W. Park St. For more details, call Mary at 406-479-4729.