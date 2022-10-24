What's happening Tuesday? Red Ribbon Week continues

Tuesday, Oct. 25

RED RIBBON WEEK

Butte-Silver Bow Chief Executive J.P. Gallagher will proclaim Oct. 23-31 as Red Ribbon week at 10 a.m. at the courthouse. Community members will be encouraged to participate in drug prevention education activities and hear about how the county is committed to a drug-free community.

ADOLESCENCE DISCUSSION

MSU Extension and Butte Cares will offer a community discussion on navigating adolescence from 6 to 7 p.m. at East Middle School Auditorium, 2600 Grand Ave. Participants will gain insight on how to help adolescents make the difficult transition from elementary school to middle school and on to high school. For more details, call Kendra at 406-475-1369 or email sbprevent@swmtprevent.org.

CLUBS AND MEETINGS

Country 2-Step dance lessons will be held at 6 p.m. at The Butte Elks Lodge, 206 W. Galena. There will be a beginner class from 7:15 to 8:30 p.m. A donation of $5 is suggested and will go directly to the Butte Elks Lodge for maintenance and upkeep of the building. For details, call Dave Sabado at 717-917-8509.

The Imagine Butte Resource Center in the Phoenix Building, 68 W. Park St. offers open print studio hours at 5 p.m. Participants can learn about printmaking, how to use the studio space and develop their own projects. A suggested donation is $10 to print if you are using the equipment to complete a project.

The Butte Public Library offers after-school Lego build from 4 to 5 p.m. in the teen zone at the library. Snacks and materials are provided. For details, call the library at 406-723-3361.

The Loosely Knit Club meets from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Butte Public Library to knit, crochet, or craft together. The group welcomes new members and drop-ins. For details, call the library at 406-723-3361.