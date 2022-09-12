What's happening Tuesday? Red hat dinner, classes and more

Tuesday, Sept. 13

GAL US FRAME GALS RED HAT DINNER

Gal Us Frame Gals red hat dinner will be at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 13 at Christina’s Cosina at 2201 Silver Bow Blvd. The doors open at 5:30 p.m. and suggested attire is Hawaiian. For details, call Karen at 406-490-6756.

BUTTE CATHOLIC CLASSES

Religious education and first communion/reconciliation classes for Butte Catholic Community North will be 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 13. Classes are for preschool through fifth grade and are held at Butte Central High School. The material fee for religious education is $20 for preschool, $25 for first, third, fourth and fifth grades, and $40 for the first communion/reconciliation class.

CLUBS AND MEETINGS

The Imagine Butte Resource Center in the Phoenix Building, 68 W. Park St., offers open print studio hours at 5 p.m. Participants can learn about printmaking, how to use the studio space and develop their own projects. A suggested donation is $10 to print if you are using the equipment to complete a project.

The Butte Public Library offers after-school Lego build from 4 to 5 p.m. in the teen zone at the library. Snacks and materials are provided. For details, call the library at 406-723-3361.

The Butte Beekeepers teach about the art of beekeeping at 5:30 p.m. at the Butte Public Library, 226 W. Broadway St. For details, call 928-581-7138.

The Loosely Knit Club meets from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Butte Public Library to knit, crochet, or craft together. The group welcomes new members and drop-ins. For details, call the library at 406-723-3361.