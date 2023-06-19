Recycling Day set at NCAT

The National Center for Appropriate Technology will host its annual electronics-recycling event Tuesday in Butte. The event will run from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at NCAT’s headquarters, 3040 Continental Drive. Use the north entrance of the building’s parking lot.

Electronic waste often contains hazardous material. For more than a decade, NCAT has given residents of Butte and the surrounding area a yearly opportunity to get rid of the unused and obsolete electronic devices cluttering their homes without resorting to dumping them in a landfill.

Summer SINGO!

The Butte Elks Lodge, 206 W. Galena, will host SINGO!

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and there will be a $5 entry fee to play and additional cards available to purchase.

Clubs and meetings

Imagine Butte Resource Center in the Phoenix Building, 68 W. Park St., offers open print studio hours at 5 p.m. Participants can learn about printmaking, how to use the studio space and develop their own projects. A suggested donation is $10 to print if you are using the equipment to complete a project.

Butte Public Library offers an an after-school Lego build from 4 to 5 p.m. in its teen zone. Snacks and materials are provided. For details, call 406-723-3361.

Butte-Silver Bow Public Library offers tech tips from 11 a.m. to noon at the Belmont Senior Center, 615 E. Mercury St. For details, call 406-723-3361.

Loosely Knit Club meets 1 to 3 p.m. at the Butte Public Library to knit, crochet or craft together. The group welcomes new members and drop-ins. For details, call 406-723-3361.