The Butte-Silver Bow Archives, 17 W. Quartz, at 6 p.m. will host MSU Extension Master Gardener Coordinator and certified arborist, Sarah Eilers, for a discussion on environmental stress and issues related to trees in Butte.

Jeremy Stolle at the Mother Lode

The Mother Lode Theatre, 316 W. Park, welcomes Jeremy Stolle as part of the Butte Community Concert Presents. Stolle, a singer, also performs with orchestras, including Indianapolis Symphony, Springfield Symphony and with Music Theater Wichita. He’s starred in many different shows, from Disney’s Hunchback of Notre Dame to The Music Man, Carousel to Jekyll & Hyde and Brigadoon. For tickets, call Janet Thompson at 406-723-3822.

CLUBS AND MEETINGS

Uptown Toasters Toastmaster Club meets at noon at the Butte Public Archives, 17 W. Quartz St. For details, call 406-490-4045.

Country 2-step dance lessons will be held at 6 p.m. at the Butte Elks Lodge, 206 W. Galena. There will be a beginner class from 6 to 7:15 p.m. and 7:15 to 8:30 p.m. A donation of $7 is suggested and will go directly to the Butte Elks Lodge for maintenance and upkeep of the building. For details, call Dave Sabado at 717-917-8509.

Imagine Butte Resource Center in the Phoenix Building, 68 W. Park St., offers open print studio hours at 5 p.m. Participants can learn about printmaking, how to use the studio space and develop their own projects. A suggested donation is $10 to print if you are using the equipment to complete a project.

Butte Public Library offers an an after-school Lego build from 4 to 5 p.m. in its teen zone. Snacks and materials are provided. For details, call 406-723-3361.

Butte-Silver Bow Public Library offers tech tips from 11 a.m. to noon at the Belmont Senior Center, 615 E. Mercury St. For details, call 406-723-3361.

Loosely Knit Club meets 1 to 3 p.m. at the Butte Public Library to knit, crochet or craft together. The group welcomes new members and drop-ins. For details, call 406-723-3361.