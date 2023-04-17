Tuesday

Birthday party bags need items

The Dillon Girl Scouts have a project planned to assemble “Birthday In A Bag” party kits to donate to the local food bank for distribution to children. Donated birthday party items may be dropped off at Womack’s Printing, 126 N. Montana St. in Dillon, no later than Wednesday. Suggested items to donate are box cake mixes, frosting, sprinkles, candles, 12 oz. cans of Sprite or other lemon-lime flavored soda, gender neutral party favors (hats, balloons, party blowers), disposable cake pans (9x12 or 9x13) and medium-sized gift bags.

Time to dance

Mining City Dance Company's annual dance recital will be hosted at the Mother Lode, 316 W. Park St., starting at 7 p.m. Children ages 3-18 will perform routines in tap, jazz, ballet, lyrical contemporary and hip-hop.

Clubs and meetings

Uptown Toasters Toastmaster Club meets at noon at the Butte Public Archives, 17 W. Quartz St. For details, call 406-490-4045.

Country 2-step dance lessons will be held at 6 p.m. at the Butte Elks Lodge, 206 W. Galena. There will be a beginner class from 6 to 7:15 p.m. and 7:15 to 8:30 p.m. A donation of $7 is suggested and will go directly to the Butte Elks Lodge for maintenance and upkeep of the building. For details, call Dave Sabado at 717-917-8509.

Imagine Butte Resource Center in the Phoenix Building, 68 W. Park St., offers open print studio hours at 5 p.m. Participants can learn about printmaking, how to use the studio space and develop their own projects. A suggested donation is $10 to print if you are using the equipment to complete a project.

Butte Public Library offers an an after-school Lego build from 4 to 5 p.m. in its teen zone. Snacks and materials are provided. For details, call 406-723-3361.

Butte-Silver Bow Public Library offers tech tips from 11 a.m. to noon at the Belmont Senior Center, 615 E. Mercury St. For details, call 406-723-3361.

Loosely Knit Club meets 1 to 3 p.m. at the Butte Public Library to knit, crochet or craft together. The group welcomes new members and drop-ins. For details, call 406-723-3361.