What's happening Tuesday? Election night watch and more

Tuesday, Nov. 8

ELECTION NIGHT WATCH

Butte Democrats will have an election night watch party at 7 p.m. at the Knights of Columbus, 224 W Park St. For more details, visit Election Night Watch Party.

MEN’S ANCIENT ORDER OF HIBERNIANS

The Men’s Ancient Order of Hibernians will meet at 7 p.m. at the Carpenters Union Hall, 156 West Granite St., for the election of division officers for the 2023-24 term.

CLUBS AND MEETINGS

Country 2-Step dance lessons will be held at 6 p.m. at The Butte Elks Lodge, 206 W. Galena. There will be a beginner class from 7:15 to 8:30 p.m. A donation of $5 is suggested and will go directly to the Butte Elks Lodge for maintenance and upkeep of the building. For details, call Dave Sabado at 717-917-8509.

The Imagine Butte Resource Center in the Phoenix Building, 68 W. Park St. offers open print studio hours at 5 p.m. Participants can learn about printmaking, how to use the studio space and develop their own projects. A suggested donation is $10 to print if you are using the equipment to complete a project.

The Butte Public Library offers after-school Lego build from 4 to 5 p.m. in the teen zone at the library. Snacks and materials are provided. For details, call the library at 406-723-3361.

The Butte Beekeepers teach about the art of beekeeping at 5:30 p.m. at the Butte Public Library, 226 W. Broadway St. For details, call 928-581-7138.

The Loosely Knit Club meets from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Butte Public Library to knit, crochet, or craft together. The group welcomes new members and drop-ins. For details, call the library at 406-723-3361.