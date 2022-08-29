What's happening Tuesday? Community band concert; Lego building for teens, more

Tuesday, Aug. 30

BAND CONCERT

The Butte Community Band will hold their last summer concert at 6:30 p.m.at Stodden Park. Featured music include marches, light concert pieces and movie song selections. Admission is free. Bring a chair and come enjoy an evening of music.

CLUBS AND MEETINGS

The Imagine Butte Resource Center in the Phoenix Building, 68 W. Park St. offers open print studio hours at 5 p.m. on Tuesdays. Participants can learn about printmaking, how to use the studio space and develop their own projects. A suggested donation is $10 to print if you are using the equipment to complete a project.

The Butte Public Library offers after-school Lego build from 4 to 5 p.m. in the teen zone at the library. Snacks and materials are provided. For details, call the library at 406-723-3361.

The Butte Beekeepers teach about the art of beekeeping at 5:30 p.m. on the second Tuesday of every month at the Butte Public Library, 226 W. Broadway St. For details, call 928-581-7138.

Butte-Silver Bow Public Library offers Tech Tips from 11 a.m. to noon on the first and third Tuesday every month at the Belmont Senior Center, 615 E. Mercury St. For details, call the library at 406-723-3361.

The Loosely Knit Club meets from 1 to 3 p.m. every Tuesday at the Butte Public Library to knit, crochet, or craft together. The group welcomes new members and drop-ins. For details, call the library at 406-723-3361.