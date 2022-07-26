What's happening Tuesday? Club meetings around Butte

Tuesday, July 26

CLUBS AND MEETINGS

The Uptown Toasters Toastmaster Club will meet at noon at the Butte Public Archives. For details, call 406-490-4045.

The Imagine Butte Resource Center in the Phoenix Building, 68 W. Park St. is offering open print studio hours at 5 p.m. Participants can learn about printmaking, how to use the studio space and develop their own projects. A suggested donation is $10 to print if you are using the equipment to complete a project.

The Butte Public Library offers afternoon clubs from 4 to 5 p.m. in the teen zone at the library. Snacks and materials are provided. For details, call the Library at 406-723-3361.

The Loosely Knit Club meets from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Butte Public Library to knit, crochet, or craft together. The group welcomes new members and drop-ins. For details, call the library at 406-723-3361.