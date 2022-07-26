 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
What's happening Tuesday? Club meetings around Butte

Tuesday, July 26

CLUBS AND MEETINGS

The Uptown Toasters Toastmaster Club will meet at noon at the Butte Public Archives. For details, call 406-490-4045.

The Imagine Butte Resource Center in the Phoenix Building, 68 W. Park St. is offering open print studio hours at 5 p.m. Participants can learn about printmaking, how to use the studio space and develop their own projects. A suggested donation is $10 to print if you are using the equipment to complete a project. 

The Butte Public Library offers afternoon clubs from 4 to 5 p.m. in the teen zone at the library. Snacks and materials are provided. For details, call the Library at 406-723-3361.

The Loosely Knit Club meets from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Butte Public Library to knit, crochet, or craft together. The group welcomes new members and drop-ins. For details, call the library at 406-723-3361.

