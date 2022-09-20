What's happening Tuesday? Butte CPR and Girls Central Class of 1965

Tuesday, Sept. 20

BUTTE CPR

Butte Citizens for Preservation will hold its monthly meeting at 7 p.m. in the Butte CPR office at 27 W. Park St. The public is welcome.

CLASS ‘65

The Girls Central Class of 1965 will hold its monthly meeting at 1 p.m. at MacKenze River Pizza Co. For details, call 406-723-5508.

CLUBS AND MEETINGS

The Imagine Butte Resource Center in the Phoenix Building, 68 W. Park St. offers open print studio hours at 5 p.m. Participants can learn about printmaking, how to use the studio space and develop their own projects. A suggested donation is $10 to print if you are using the equipment to complete a project.

The Butte Public Library offers after-school Lego build from 4 to 5 p.m. in the teen zone at the library. Snacks and materials are provided. For details, call the library at 406-723-3361.

Butte-Silver Bow Public Library offers Tech Tips from 11 a.m. to noon on Tuesday at the Belmont Senior Center, 615 E. Mercury St. For details, call the library at 406-723-3361.

The Loosely Knit Club meets from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Butte Public Library to knit, crochet or craft together. The group welcomes new members and drop-ins. For details, call the library at 406-723-3361.

The Uptown Toasters Toastmaster Club will meet at noon at the Butte Public Archives. For details, call 406-490-4045. Jacob Norberg was best speaker, Brandon DeShaw was best evaluator and Brittany Masters was best table topics speaker and Rob McDowell was toastmaster at the Aug. 23 meeting.