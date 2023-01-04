What's happening Thursday?

Thursday, Jan. 5

SCHOOL BOARD MEETS

Butte School District No. 1 will hold a special board meeting at 5 p.m. To join, call in at 406-272-6861, conference ID: 587 015 344#

‘CLUE’ AUDITIONS

Auditions for the Orphan Girl Children's Theatre production of “Clue” will be 7 to 9 p.m. at 316 W. Park St., Washington Street entrance. Auditions will be held as a group in two-hour sessions for ages 15 and up. For details on signing up, email info@orphangirl.org or call 406-782-5657.

CLUBS AND MEETINGS

Butte Elks Lodge members meet at 7 p.m. at the lodge, 206 W. Galena. Doors open at 6 p.m.

Honk for Choice gathers to stand up for reproductive freedom. Meet at 5 p.m. at the courthouse steps. Reach out with questions at 347-644-6036.

The Silver Bow Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution will hold its monthly meeting at noon at Perkins Restaurant, 2900 Harrison Ave. For details, email silverbowchapter@gmail.com or call Barb Kerr, chapter regent at 410-251-3006.

The Butte Public Library offers Spanish Level II classes from 4 to 5 p.m. Taught by a native Spanish speaker, these classes offer conversational skills for those wanting to communicate. For details, call the library at 406-723-3361.

The Butte Public Library offers technonuts computer club from 4 to 5 p.m. in the teen zone at the library for teens and tweens. Snacks and materials are provided. For details, call the Library at 406-723-3361.

Line dancing classes for beginners and advanced with Colleen Klobucar are from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the YMCA. Members can dance for free. The cost is $5 for non-members. For details, call Colleen at 406-490-6935 or 406-782-1266.

The Butte Mahjongg group will play at 1 p.m. at the Legion Oasis Rec Room.

Butte Mile High Cribbers Club play at 6:30 p.m. at East Side Athletic, 3200 Dexter St. For details, call Phil 406-533-9633 or Joe 406-560-1718.

A memoir writing group meets 1 to 3 p.m. at Butte-Silver Bow Public Library. People don’t need to be good writers, just bring stories. For details, contact the library at 406-723-3361.

The Butte Amateur Radio Club will meet from 7 to 8 p.m. at the Butte Archives, 17 W. Quartz St. This meeting is open to all members and all of the public.

Young creators youth art program is held at 4 p.m. at the historic Clark Chateau. Classes will give children a safe place to learn how to create and express themselves. Donations are welcomed.

The Rotary Club of Butte meets at noon at the Butte Country Club. For details, leave a message at 406-782-9783.

The Copper City Bridge Club meets at 1 p.m. in the former Hawthorne School on White Way. For details, call 406-494-5151.

ANACONDA

Anaconda Chapter T P.E.O. meets at 6 p.m. at Hope Lutheran Church.

Anaconda Kiwanis meet at noon at Metcalf Center 115 E. Pennsylvania St.