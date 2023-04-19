Thursday

Butte CPR salvage sale

Butte Citizens for Preservation and Revitalization will hold a salvage sale from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, April 20, in the alley behind the Piccadilly Museum at 20 W. Broadway St. Vintage light fixtures will be available at the CPR office, 27 W. Park St.

New materials have come in over the winter months. All items are donated by remodelers, or from older properties that are slated for demolition. These historic materials are available at reasonable prices, and the proceeds help fund Butte CPR’s many projects, particularly the Historic Improvement Grants to assist homeowners improve the exteriors of their properties.

Cash or check payments only, and a tape measure and work gloves are recommended.

Female entrepreneur gathering

Come on down to the Butte Real Estate Group, 800 E. Front St., at 3 p.m. as the QueenPins collective host their April gathering. This local group of women entrepreneurs welcomes all "boss babes" who are interested in networking and celebrating running a woman-owned business. Bring your business cards.

CLUBS AND MEETINGS

Butte Elks Lodge members meet at 7 p.m. at the lodge, 206 W. Galena. Doors open at 6 p.m.

Butte Public Library partners with the Elks Lodge for trivia night at 6:30 p.m. Cost is $5 for individuals and $10 for teams. For details, call 406-723-3361.

Silver Bow Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution meet at noon at Perkins Restaurant, 2900 Harrison Ave., Butte. For details, email silverbowchapter@gmail.com or call Chapter Regent Barb Kerr at 410-251-3006.

Butte Public Library offers science club from 4 to 5 p.m. in its teen zone for teens and tweens. There will be a new hands-on experiment each week. For details, call 406-723-3361.

Line dancing classes for beginners and advanced with Colleen Klobucar are from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the YMCA. Members can dance for free. The cost is $5 for non-members. For details, call Colleen at 406-490-6935 or 406-782-1266.

Butte Mahjongg group will play at 1 p.m. at the Legion Oasis Rec Room.

Butte Mile High Cribbers Club play at 6:30 p.m. at East Side Athletic, 3200 Dexter St. For details, call Phil 406-533-9633 or Joe 406-560-1718.

A memoir writing group meets 1 to 3 p.m. at Butte-Silver Bow Public Library. People don’t need to be good writers, just bring stories. For details, call 406-723-3361.

Butte Amateur Radio Club meets from 7 to 8 p.m. at the Butte Archives, 17 W. Quartz St. This meeting is open to all members and the public.

Young Creators youth art program meets at 4 p.m. at the historic Clark Chateau. Classes will give children a safe place to learn how to create and express themselves. Donations are welcome.

Rotary Club of Butte meets at noon at the Butte Country Club. For details, leave a message at 406-782-9783.

Copper City Bridge Club meets at 1 p.m. in the former Hawthorne School on White Way. For details, call 406-494-5151.

Mining City Astronomy Club meets on the third floor of the Butte Public Library, 226 W. Broadway, at 5:30 p.m.

Clark Chateau Book Club meets the third Thursday of each month at Clark Chateau, 321 W. Broadway, from 6-7 p.m.

ANACONDA

Anaconda Chapter T P.E.O. meets at 6 p.m. at Hope Lutheran Church.

Anaconda Kiwanis meet at noon at Metcalf Center, 115 E. Pennsylvania St.