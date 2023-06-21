Thursday

Day of caring

The United Way of Butte and Anaconda is asking for volunteers to help with 2023 Day of Caring at the United Way of Butte and Anaconda, 3100 Harrison Ave., from 10 a.m. until the job is finished.

This year, folks will be helping the Legion Oasis by painting swing sets and helping plant a garden.

Those interested can call 406-782-1255 or visit uwbutteanaconda.org.

Spay/neuter fundraiser

The Butte Spay/Neuter Task Force will have a fundraiser at 5 p.m. today at the Elks Lodge, 206 W. Galena St.

The evening includes a spaghetti and chicken dinner, live auction, and 50/50 tickets will be sold. The cost is $15 per person or $30 for a family. Dinner is free for veterans and their spouses.

Clubs and meetings

Rotary Club of Butte meets at noon at the Butte Country Club. For details, leave a message at 406-782-9783.

Silver Bow Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution meet at noon at Perkins Restaurant, 2900 Harrison Ave., Butte. For details, email silverbowchapter@gmail.com or call Chapter Regent Barb Kerr at 410-251-3006.

A memoir writing group meets from 1 to 3 p.m. at Butte-Silver Bow Public Library. People don’t need to be good writers, just bring stories. For details, call 406-723-3361.

Butte Mahjongg group will play at 1 p.m. at the Legion Oasis Rec Room.

Copper City Bridge Club meets at 1 p.m. in the former Hawthorne School on White Way. For details, call 406-494-5151.

Butte Public Library offers technonuts computer club from 4 to 5 p.m. in its teen zone for teens and tweens. Snacks and materials are provided. For details, call 406-723-3361.

Young Creators youth art program meets at 4 p.m. at the historic Clark Chateau. Classes will give children a safe place to learn how to create and express themselves. Donations are welcome.

Butte Public Library partners with the Elks Lodge for trivia night at 6:30 p.m. Cost is $5 for individuals and $10 for teams. For details, call 406-723-3361.

Line dancing classes for beginners and advanced with Colleen Klobucar are from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the YMCA. Members can dance for free. The cost is $5 for non-members. For details, call Colleen at 406-490-6935 or 406-782-1266.

Butte Mile High Cribbers Club play at 6:30 p.m. at East Side Athletic, 3200 Dexter St. For details, call Phil 406-533-9633 or Joe 406-560-1718.

Butte Elks Lodge members meet at 7 p.m. at the lodge, 206 W. Galena. Doors open at 6 p.m.

Butte Amateur Radio Club meets from 7 to 8 p.m. at the Butte Archives, 17 W. Quartz St. This meeting is open to all members and the public.

ANACONDA

Anaconda Kiwanis meet at noon at Metcalf Center, 115 E. Pennsylvania St.

Anaconda Chapter T P.E.O. meets at 6 p.m. at Hope Lutheran Church.