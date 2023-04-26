Thursday

Musical bingo

Come on over to the Elks Lodge, 206 W. Galena St., for some SINGO, or musical bingo. There is a $5 entry fee, and additional cards will be available for purchase. Call 406-490-2864 for more information.

CLUBS AND MEETINGS

Butte Natural Resource Damage Council informational meeting, 6-8 p.m., Butte-Silver Bow Archives, 17 W. Quartz St. Meeting details and related materials can be found at dojmt.gov. This meeting is open to the public via telephone, the Microsoft Teams meeting app or webapp. Due to the content of this meeting, it is strongly recommend you access this meeting via Teams on a computer/laptop or smartphone if you can.

Butte-Silver Bow Tourism Business Improvement District (TBID) meeting, 3 p.m., Butte Chamber of Commerce, 1000 George St. An agenda is available at bit.ly/423tbid. For questions, comments or concerns, contact Maria Pochervina at mariap@buttecvb.com.

Butte Elks Lodge members meet, 7 p.m., the lodge, 206 W. Galena. Doors open at 6 p.m.

Butte Public Library partners with the Elks Lodge for trivia night at 6:30 p.m. Cost is $5 for individuals and $10 for teams. For details, call 406-723-3361.

Silver Bow Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution, noon, Perkins Restaurant, 2900 Harrison Ave., Butte. For details, email silverbowchapter@gmail.com or call Chapter Regent Barb Kerr at 410-251-3006.

Butte Public Library Technonuts computer club, 4 to 5 p.m., teen zone for teens and tweens. Snacks and materials provided. For details, call 406-723-3361.

Line dancing classes for beginners and advanced with Colleen Klobucar, 6:30-8:30 p.m., YMCA. Members can dance for free; $5 for non-members. For details, call Colleen at 406-490-6935 or 406-782-1266.

Butte Mahjongg, 1 p.m., Legion Oasis Rec Room.

Butte Mile High Cribbers Club, 6:30 p.m., East Side Athletic, 3200 Dexter St. For details, call Phil at 406-533-9633 or Joe at 406-560-1718.

A memoir writing group, 1 to 3 p.m. at Butte-Silver Bow Public Library. Call 406-723-3361.

Butte Amateur Radio Club, 7 to 8 p.m., Butte Archives, 17 W. Quartz St.

Young Creators youth art program, 4 p.m., Clark Chateau. Classes give children a safe place to learn how to create and express themselves. Donations are welcome.

Rotary Club of Butte, noon, Butte Country Club. For details, leave a message at 406-782-9783.

Copper City Bridge Club, 1 p.m., former Hawthorne School on White Way. For details, call 406-494-5151.

ANACONDA

Anaconda Chapter T P.E.O., 6 p.m., Hope Lutheran Church.

Anaconda Kiwanis, noon, Metcalf Center, 115 E. Pennsylvania St.