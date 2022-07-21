What's happening Thursday? Hike Through History; Democrats barbecue; concert at Covellite

Thursday, July 21

HIKE THROUGH HISTORY

Join Butte-Silver Bow Parks and Recreation, Health Department and the Archives in a “Hike through History” highlighting Butte's Commercial District Tour with Mary McCormick. Learn about the architecture and history of buildings in Uptown Butte’s commercial district. Meet at 9 a.m. at the parking lot at Park and Dakota Streets. Skill Level: Moderate incline on paved streets. Each walk is free, but a $5 donation is appreciated with proceeds going to the Friends of the Archives and the Local Breast and Cervical Cancer Screening Fund. Snacks and water are available. Dress for the weather and wear good walking shoes. No dogs allowed. For details, call 406-782-3280.

ARTIST'S RECEPTION

Artist Robert Bracketti will have an art exhibit and reception from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Stephens Block between Pita Pit and Taco del Sol. A Butte native, Bracketti lives in Tuscon, Arizona, and is known for his original paint and sculpture and bronze casting techniques. The current body of works consists of sculptural art as well as mixed media paintings created from over 23 vintage linoleum patterns extracted from the upper two floors of the Stephens Hotel during his artist in residency stay in Butte in 2017. Bracketti's work will be on display through July 27.

DEMOCRATS BARBECUE

The annual Butte-Silver Bow Democrats barbecue is 5:30 p.m. at the Carpenter's Union Hall, 156 W. Granite. The barbecue is free but you will have the opportunity to pay $35 joint dues to the Central Committee and Burros. Bring a side dish to share.

KIDS CRAFTS AT LIBRARY

The Butte Public Library, 226 W. Broadway, offers a Summer Reading Craft event at 9 a.m. The ocean-themed craft time lasts all day. Pick out books, grab a craft kit and enjoy summer reading.

CONCERT AT COVELLITE

Covellite Theatre, 215 W. Broadway St., is hosting country music group Scooter Brown Band from 7 to 11 p.m. For details, call the theater at 406-533-9050.

CLUBS AND MEETINGS

Gold Junction presents the Western Film Series at 6 p.m. in July at the Star Theatre. The movies are free but donations are appreciated. In July, the movies are “Rio Bravo,” “The Rounders,” “Blazing Saddles,” and “Jeremiah Johnson.”

The Sheridan Farmers Market & Music is held from 5 to 7 p.m. at Main Street Park. For details, call (406) 596-1304 or (406) 596-1627.

Ruby Valley Brew hosts a car show, the Sheridan Cruise-In. Bring cars, or come to look around. For details, call (406) 842-5977.

The Clark Chateau Book meets at 6 p.m. at 321 W. Broadway St. All participants are asked to follow current CDC guidelines. A suggested donation is $5 to support the Clark Chateau. For details, call 406-565-5600.

The Butte Public Library offers afternoon clubs from 4 to 5 p.m. in the teen zone at the Library for teens and tweens. Snacks and materials are provided. For details, call the Library at 406-723-3361.

The Mining City Astronomy club meets at the Butte Public Library at 5:30 p.m. The meeting for all ages and knowledge levels is led by Joe Witherspoon of Cottontail Observatory. For details, call 406-842-7722.

The Butte Mahjongg group will play at 1 p.m. at the Butte Country Club. For details, call 406-491-4777.

Butte Mile High Cribbers Club play at 6:30 p.m. at East Side Athletic, 3200 Dexter St. For details, call Phil 406-533-9633 or Joe 406-560-1718.

A memoir writing group meets 1 to 3 p.m. at Butte-Silver Bow Public Library. People don’t need to be good writers, just bring stories. For details, contact the library at 406-723-3361.

Young creators youth art program will be held at 4 p.m. at the historic Clark Chateau. Classes will give children a safe place to learn how to create and express themselves. Donations are welcomed.

The Rotary Club of Butte meets at noon at the Butte Country Club. For details, leave a message at 406-782-9783.

The Copper City Bridge Club meets at 1 p.m. in the former Hawthorne School on White Way. For details, call 406-494-5151.

ANACONDA

Anaconda Kiwanis will meet at noon at Metcalf Center 115 E. Pennsylvania St.