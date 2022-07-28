What's happening Thursday? Drinks and dogs with Dems, Hike through History and more

Thursday, July 28

DRINKS AND DOGS WITH DEMOCRATS

Anaconda-Deer Lodge County Democratic Central Committee is hosting a Drinks and Dogs with Democrats from 5 to 9 p.m. at the Washoe Park Pavilion, 816 W. Pennsylvania St. in Anaconda. Listen to live music and visit with your democratic candidates.

HIKE THROUGH HISTORY

Join Butte-Silver Bow Parks and Recreation, Health Department and the Archives in a “Hike through History” highlighting Stope books with Tony Roth. What is a stope book? Come find out and learn about the underground mine tunnels that exist below Butte’s surface. Meet at 9 a.m. at Foreman's Park parking lot on Little Minah Street. Skill Level: Moderate incline on paved streets. Each walk is free, but a $5 donation is appreciated. Snacks and water are available. Dress appropriately for the weather and wear good walking shoes. No dogs allowed.

STORY WALK

Butte Public Library’s story-walk summer reading event starts at 3 p.m. at Father Sheehan Park. Read a story as you walk along the park’s trail. The library is also open for exploration of the oceans of possibilities books can present.

OTHER EVENTS

Gold Junction presents the Western Film Series at 6 p.m. at the Star Theatre. The movies are free but donations are appreciated. In July, the movies are “Rio Bravo,” “The Rounders,” “Blazing Saddles,” and “Jeremiah Johnson.”

The Sheridan Farmers Market & Music is held from 5 to 7 p.m. at Main Street Park. For details, call (406) 596-1304 or (406) 596-1627.

Ruby Valley Brew hosts a car show, the Sheridan Cruise-In, from 6 to 8 p.m. Bring cars, or come to look around. For details, call (406) 842-5977.

CLUBS AND MEETINGS

The Butte Public Library offers afternoon clubs from 4 to 5 p.m. in the teen zone at the Library for teens and tweens. Snacks and materials are provided. For details, call the Library at 406-723-3361.

The Butte Mahjongg group will play at 1 p.m. at the Butte Country Club. For details, call 406-491-4777.

Butte Mile High Cribbers Club play at 6:30 p.m. at East Side Athletic, 3200 Dexter St. For details, call Phil 406-533-9633 or Joe 406-560-1718.

A memoir writing group meets from 1 to 3 p.m. at Butte-Silver Bow Public Library. People don’t need to be good writers, just bring stories. For details, contact the library at 406-723-3361.

Young creators youth art program will be held at 4 p.m. at the historic Clark Chateau. Classes will give children a safe place to learn how to create and express themselves. Donations are welcomed.

The Rotary Club of Butte meets at noon, at the Butte Country Club. For details, leave a message at 406-782-9783.

The Copper City Bridge Club meets at 1 p.m. in the former Hawthorne School on White Way. For details, call 406-494-5151.