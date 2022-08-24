What's happening Thursday? Artist's reception; Hike through History; Music on Main

Thursday, Aug. 25

ARTIST'S RECEPTION

The Carle Gallery at the Butte Public Library is hosting an artist's reception for local photographer Tom Cannon at 5:30 p.m. Cannon grew up and lives in Walkerville and loves nature. Cannon's keen eye for shadow and color is evident in his photos. For more information, call the library at 406-723-3361.

HIKE THROUGH HISTORY

Join Butte-Silver Bow Parks and Recreation, Health Department and the Archives in a “Hike through History” highlighting Thompson Park with Jocelyn Dodge. Explore the Milwaukee Road and its fun and adventurous route through Thompson Park. Meet at 9 a.m. at Eagle's Nest parking lot. Skill Level: Moderate incline on dirt. Each walk is free, but a $5 donation is appreciated. Snacks and water are available. Dress appropriately for the weather and wear good walking shoes. No dogs allowed.

MUSIC ON MAIN

Shodown will play live from 6 to 9 p.m. at Music on Main between Park and Broadway streets in Butte. There are food trucks every week and activities for kids hosted by local non-profits.

FAIR IN BOULDER

The Jefferson County Fair and Rodeo, “A Fair of the Heart,’’ kicks off Thursday and runs through Sunday, Aug. 28, at the Jefferson County Recreation Park, a half-mile south of Boulder. The fair and rodeo is affordable fun for the whole family. Admission is free to the grounds with a $2 per car parking fee Friday and Saturday.

CLUBS AND MEETINGS

The Sheridan Farmers Market & Music is held from 5 to 7 p.m. at Main Street Park. For details, call (406) 596-1304 or (406) 596-1627.

Ruby Valley Brew hosts a car show, the Sheridan Cruise-In. Bring cars, or come to look around. For details, call (406) 842-5977.

The Butte Public Library offers technonuts computer club from 4 to 5 p.m. in the teen zone at the library for teens and tweens. Snacks and materials are provided. For details, call the Library at 406-723-3361.

The Butte Mahjongg group will play at 1 p.m. at the Butte Country Club. For details, call 406-491-4777.

Butte Mile High Cribbers Club play at 6:30 p.m. at East Side Athletic, 3200 Dexter St. For details, call Phil 406-533-9633 or Joe 406-560-1718.

A memoir writing group meets 1 to 3 p.m. at Butte-Silver Bow Public Library. People don’t need to be good writers, just bring stories. For details, contact the library at 406-723-3361.

Young creators youth art program is held at 4 p.m. at the historic Clark Chateau. Classes will give children a safe place to learn how to create and express themselves. Donations are welcomed.

The Rotary Club of Butte meets at noon at the Butte Country Club. For details, leave a message at 406-782-9783.

The Copper City Bridge Club meets at 1 p.m. in the former Hawthorne School on White Way. For details, call 406-494-5151.

ANACONDA

Anaconda Kiwanis will meet at noon at Metcalf Center 115 E. Pennsylvania St.