What's happening Thursday? 20 under 40, tech talks and more

Thursday, Nov. 17

20 UNDER 40 EVENT

The Montana Standard celebrates young distinguished professionals in our community with a special 20 Under 40 awards event from 4 to 5:30 p.m. at The Butte Country Club, 3400 Elizabeth Warren Ave.

10-MINUTE TECH TALKS

The College of Letters, Sciences, and Professional Studies at Montana Tech hosts the inaugural Tech Talks 6 to 7 p.m. at Butte Brewing, 465 W. Galena St. Four faculty members will give 10-minute presentations on their research and answer questions in an open discussion format. Topics include spillover and zoonotic pathogens, aggressive behaviors, microbes cleaning up metals, and biomechanics and running shoes. The event is free and open to the public. Refreshments are available starting at 5:30.

DIABETES WORKSHOP

The November Diabetes Learning Opportunity continues from 9 to 11 a.m. at St. James Healthcare. Call Ida Reighard RN, CDE to register at 406-723-2960.

CLUBS AND MEETINGS

Butte Elks Lodge member’s meetings are held at 7 p.m. at the Lodge, 206 W. Galena. Doors open at 6 p.m.

Honk for Choice gathers to stand up for reproductive freedom. Meet at 5 p.m. at the courthouse steps. Reach out with questions at 347-644-6036.

The Butte Public Library offers Spanish Level I classes from 4 to 5 p.m. Taught by a native Spanish speaker, these classes offer conversational skills for those wanting to communicate. There will be no classes during the week of Thanksgiving. For details, call the library at 406-723-3361.

The Clark Chateau Book Club meets from 6 to 7 p.m. at 321 W. Broadway St. All participants are asked to follow current CDC guidelines. A suggested donation is $5 to support the Clark Chateau. For details, call 406-565-5600.

The Butte Public Library offers technonuts computer club from 4 to 5 p.m. in the teen zone at the library for teens and tweens. Snacks and materials are provided. For details, call the Library at 406-723-3361.

Line dancing classes for beginners and advanced with Colleen Klobucar are from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the YMCA. Members can dance for free. The cost is $5 for non-members. For details, call Colleen at 406-490-6935 or 406-782-1266.

The QueenPins female entrepreneur networking group meets at 3 p.m. at the Butte Real Estate Group, 820 W. Platinum.

The Mining City Astronomy meets at 5:30 p.m. at the Butte Public Library. The meeting for all ages and knowledge levels is led by Joe Witherspoon of Cottontail Observatory. For details, call 406-842-7722.

The Butte Mahjongg group will play at 1 p.m. at the Legion Oasis Rec Room.

Butte Mile High Cribbers Club play at 6:30 p.m. at East Side Athletic, 3200 Dexter St. For details, call Phil 406-533-9633 or Joe 406-560-1718.

A memoir writing group meets 1 to 3 p.m. at Butte-Silver Bow Public Library. People don’t need to be good writers, just bring stories. For details, contact the library at 406-723-3361.

Young creators youth art program is held at 4 p.m. at the historic Clark Chateau. Classes will give children a safe place to learn how to create and express themselves. Donations are welcomed.

The Rotary Club of Butte meets at noon at the Butte Country Club. For details, leave a message at 406-782-9783.

The Copper City Bridge Club meets at 1 p.m. in the former Hawthorne School on White Way. For details, call 406-494-5151.

ANACONDA

Anaconda Chapter T P.E.O. meets at 6 p.m. at Hope Lutheran Church.

Anaconda Kiwanis will meet at noon at Metcalf Center 115 E. Pennsylvania St.