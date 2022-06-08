What's happening? Things to do Wednesday in southwest Montana

Wednesday, June 8

BUTTE ARCHIVES BROWN BAG LUNCH SERIES

The Butte-Silver Bow Public Archives will continue its Brown Bag Lunch series at noon and run about an hour at 17 W Quartz St. Mary McMahon will reprise her talk about her research into a “Walkathon” that offered a $,1000 purse to the winner in 1931. Guests may bring a sack lunch and the archives will provide coffee and water. For details, call 406-782-3280.

TRIVIA NIGHT

Butte Public Library is partnering with The Elks Lodge for Trivia Night. Things begin at 6:30 p.m. at The Elks Lodge. The Library supplies the questions. Entry fee for teams is $10 and $5 for individuals. Food and drinks are available from The Elks. For details, please call the library at 406-723-3361.

UNITED VETERANS COUNCIL

United Veterans Council will be meeting at 7 p.m. at the American Legion Hall located at 3502 Wynne Ave in Butte.

CLUBS AND MEETINGS

The Living Word Prayer Group meets at 7 p.m. every Wednesday at Holy Spirit Parish, 4400 Continental Drive. All are welcome.

Wii games are played from 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesdays at the Butte Public Library's Teen Zone.

Open line dancing is from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. every Wednesday above the Scandia Bar, 537 S Main St. For details, call 415-601-9436.

Fine Line Dancers beginner line dance classes are at 6 p.m. Wednesdays at the Knights of Columbus Hall, 224 W. Park St. The cost is $5 per class. For details, call 406-498-3903.

The Butte Chess Club meets from 5 to 7 p.m. every Wednesday at the Butte Public Library on the first floor, 226 W. Broadway St. All ages and abilities are welcome. The Butte Library has several chess boards or you can bring your own. For details, call the library at 723-3361.

Line dancing classes with Colleen Klobucar are from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Wednesdays at the YMCA. Members can dance for free. The cost is $5 for non-members. For details, call Colleen at 406-490-6935 or 406-782-1266.

Butte sunrise Kiwanis Club’s weekly meeting 7 a.m. Wednesdays at Perkins Restaurant. This Wednesday, June 8, Guest speaker will be Connie Ternes-Daniel from Action Inc. to talk about their “Summer Lunches” program.

Adult ukulele jam sessions are offered from 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesdays in the ballroom at the Clark Chateau, 321 W. Broadway St. Some ukuleles are provided; other accompanying instruments are welcome. There is a suggested donation of $5 to help support the program. For details, contact Cari Coe, program director at ccoe@bsb.mt.gov or 406-565-5600.

The Butte Public Library offers after-school clubs from 4 to 5 p.m. in the teen zone at the Library weekdays for teens and tweens. Wednesdays there are Wii and other games. Snacks and materials are provided. For details call the Library at 406-723-3361.

