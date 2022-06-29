What's happening? Things to do Wednesday around southwest Montana

BIBLE SCHOOL

Children ages 5-12 can attend vacation Bible School at 9-11:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 29 at First Presbyterian Church 901 W. Platinum in Butte. Those still interested can still register on the day of the event. Call 406-782-6595 or email fpcbutte@gmail.com for more details.

WORLD MUSEUM OF MINING CURATOR PRESENTATION

World Museum of Mining's Intern Curator, Christopher Hoskin-Rivera, presents "Copper: Through the Ages." The outdoor presentation will begin at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, June 29 and run about an hour at 155 Museum Way. If weather does not permit, the presentation will be held in St. Patrick's Mission on the Museum grounds. Admission is free; donations are appreciated. For details, contact Jeanette or Christopher at 406-723-7211.

CLUBS AND MEETINGS

The Living Word Prayer Group meets at 7 p.m. at Holy Spirit Parish, 4400 Continental Drive. All are welcome.

The Butte Public Library offers after-school clubs from 4 to 5 p.m. weekdays, in the teen zone at the Library for teens and tweens. Snacks and materials are provided. For details, call the Library at 406-723-3361.

Open line dancing is from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. above the Scandia Bar, 537 S. Main St. For details, call 415-601-9436.

The Butte Chess Club meets from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Butte Public Library on the first floor, 226 W. Broadway St. All ages and abilities are welcome. The Butte Library has several chess boards or you can bring your own. For details, call the library at 723-3361.

Line dancing classes with Colleen Klobucar are from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. at the YMCA. Members can dance for free. The cost is $5 for non-members. For details, call Colleen at 406-490-6935 or 406-782-1266.

The Butte Sunrise Kiwanis Club meets at 7 a.m. at Perkins Restaurant.

Adult ukulele jam sessions are offered from 6 to 7 p.m. in the ballroom at the Clark Chateau, 321 W. Broadway St. Some ukuleles are provided; other accompanying instruments are welcome. There is a suggested donation of $5 to help support the program. For details, contact Cari Coe, program director at ccoe@bsb.mt.gov or 406-565-5600.

