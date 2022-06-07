What's happening? Things to do Tuesday in and around Butte

Tuesday, June 7

RED HAT DINNER

Gal-us-Frame Gals are having the Red Hat dinner. Cocktails will be served at 5:30 p.m. and dinner is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. at Metals Sports Bar and Grill, 8 W Park St. in the Team room. For details, please call Beverly at 406-494-5708.

TECH TIPS

Butte Public Library's Tech Ninja will be at the Belmont Senior Center to answer all your technology related questions at 11 a.m. Everyone is welcome. For details or to set an appointment, please call the library at 406-723-3361.

CLUBS AND MEETINGS

The Imagine Butte Resource Center in the Phoenix Building, 68 W. Park St. in Butte, is offering open print studio hours at 5 p.m. on Tuesdays. Participants can learn about printmaking, how to use the studio space and develop their own projects. A suggested donation is $10 to print if you are using the equipment to complete a project. Print shop punch cards are available. Other kinds of makers are welcome.

The Butte Public Library offers Lego Build from 4 to 5 p.m. Tuesdays for teens and tweens in the teen zone. Snacks and materials are provided. For details call the Library at 406-723-3361.

Butte-Silver Bow Public Library will hold Tech Tips from 11 a.m. to noon on the first and third Tuesday every month at the Belmont Senior Center, 615 E. Mercury St. The next session will be June 7. Library staff will be on hand to answer all questions and help people better understand their devices. For details, call the library at 406-723-3361.

The Loosely Knit Club meets from 1 to 3 p.m. every Tuesday at the Butte Public Library to knit, crochet, or craft together in a welcoming and supportive environment. The group welcomes new members and drop-ins. For details, call the library at 406-723-3361.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0