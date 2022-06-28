 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
What's happening? Things to do Tuesday around southwest Montana

Tuesday, June 28

DANCE RECITAL

The Dynamic Dance and Tumbling Companies of Butte will be showcasing their routines in a one-time-only show called “Reign”. It will be held at the Mother Lode Theatre at 7 p.m., Tuesday, June 28, 316 W. Park St. For tickets, visit https://buttearts.org/reign/ or call Sandra at 406-723-3602.

BIBLE SCHOOL

Vacation Bible School will be held 9-11:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 28 at First Presbyterian Church 901 W. Platinum in Butte for children ages 5-12. For details, call 406-782-6595 or email fpcbutte@gmail.com.

 

TOASTMASTERS CLUB

People are also reading…

The Uptown Toastmasters Club meeting will be from noon to 1 p.m., Tuesday, June 28, at the Archives. At the June 14 Uptown Toasters, Toastmasters Club meeting, Jake Norberg was best speaker, Brandon DeShaw was the Best Evaluator, and Joe McBride was the best Table Topic Respondent. For details, call 406-490-5569.

CLUBS AND MEETINGS 

The Imagine Butte Resource Center in the Phoenix Building, 68 W. Park St. is offering open print studio hours at 5 p.m. Participants can learn about printmaking, learn how to use the studio space and develop their own projects. A suggested donation is $10 to print if you are using the equipment to complete a project. 

The Butte Public Library offers after-school clubs from 4 to 5 p.m. weekdays, in the teen zone at the Library for teens and tweens. Snacks and materials are provided. For details, call the Library at 406-723-3361.

The Loosely Knit Club meets from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Butte Public Library to knit, crochet, or craft together. The group welcomes new members and drop-ins. For details, call the library at 406-723-3361.

 

