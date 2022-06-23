What's happening? Things to do Thursday in southwest Montana

Thursday, June 23

MESSY PAINT DAY

Butte Public Library is holding “Messy Paint Day” at 3 p.m. Thursday, June 23, at Clark Park. Wear clothes that can get messy.

BOOK DISCUSSION AT BUTTE PUBLIC LIBRARY

Author Hugh Grinnell will discuss and sign copies of his book “Glacier National Park’’ at 6 p.m. Thursday, June 23, at the Butte Public Library, 226 W. Broadway. For details, call 406-723-3361.

CIRCUS IN WHITEHALL

Whitehall Chamber of Commerce is sponsoring the Culpepper & Merriweather Circus. Show times are 5 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Thursday, June 23, behind the rodeo grounds at 199 Viella St. in Whitehall. Ticket prices are $15 for adults and $8 for children and seniors.

COLT ANDERSON DREAM BIG

The Colt Anderson Dream Big Foundation's Dream Big Montana Experience will be held Thursday and Friday, June 23-24, in Butte.

The following events are scheduled:

4 to 6 p.m. — A free skills camp for boys and girls in kindergarten through eighth grade at Naranche Stadium at Butte High School. Camp registration began May 15 with limited spaces available.

6 to 10 p.m. — Free Keith Sayers Freestyle Motocross Show with live music on Park Street near the parking garage.

CLUBS AND MEETINGS

The QueenPins female entrepreneur networking group meets at 3 p.m. at the Front Street Station, 800 E. Front St.

The Mining City Astronomy club will meet at the Butte Public Library at 5:30 p.m. The meeting for all ages and knowledge levels is led by Joe Witherspoon of Cottontail Observatory. For details, call 406-842-7722.

Veterans of Foreign Wars will meet at 7 p.m. Thursdays, at the Marine Corps Legion Building, at 525 Garden Ave.

The Butte Mahjongg group will meet and play at 1 p.m. at the Butte Country Club. For details, call 406-491-4777.

The Butte Public Library offers after-school clubs from 4 to 5 p.m. weekdays, in the teen zone at the Library for teens and tweens. Snacks and materials are provided. For details, call the Library at 406-723-3361.

Butte Mile High Cribbers Club play at 6:30 p.m. at East Side Athletic, 3200 Dexter St. For details, call Phil 406-533-9633 or Joe 406-560-1718.

Line dancing classes with Colleen Klobucar are from 7 to 9 p.m., T at the YMCA. Members can dance for free. The cost is $5 for non-members. For details, call Colleen at 406-490-6935 or 406-782-1266.

A memoir writing group meets 1 to 3 p.m. Thursday at Butte-Silver Bow Public Library. People don’t need to be good writers, just bring stories. For details, contact the library at 406-723-3361.

Young creators youth art program will be held at 4 p.m., Thursday at the historic Clark Chateau. Classes will give children a safe place to learn how to create and express themselves. Donations are welcome.

The Rotary Club of Butte meets at noon, Thursday at the Butte Country Club. For details, please leave a message at 406-782-9783.

The Copper City Bridge Club meets at 1 p.m., Thursday in the former Hawthorne School on White Way. For details, call 406-494-5151.

